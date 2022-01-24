Update Released For ActiveImage Protector™ 2022

WILDOMAR, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Actiphy Inc., a leading publisher of backup, disaster recovery, and virtualization software announces a release update of ActiveImage Protector 2022 that places an emphasis on minimizing Recovery Time Objectives (RTO).

Background

Businesses are required to prepare and implement disaster recovery, and business continuity plans. Natural disasters have become more impactful, and as global uncertainty increases, the threats of cyber-attacks are becoming more common. Corporate systems are becoming exposed and exploited. When disaster strikes, RTO is the most important benchmark for defining the quantity of time allowed for a system, app, or a process to be down and recovered before effecting significant damage to the business.

Reduce RTO using Actiphy’s HyperRecovery LIVE!™ to boot up a system from a backup image as a VM in a cloud or on-premise hypervisor and recover it simultaneously. With In-Cloud Standby™, keep an up-to-date instance of the system ready to start up and succeed the failed system.

Updated Features

HyperRecovery LIVE!

Directly boot a virtual machine from a backup while migrating the virtual machine to a restored target, eliminating a separate restore process.

In-Cloud Standby

Maintains the most current backup images as bootable standby machines in the cloud ready to succeed a failed system.

In-Cloud Recovery from On-premise or In-Cloud Storages

Supports recovery of sources on cloud-bridged virtual networks (VLAN) and SFTP resources outside the cloud, or access cloud storage from outside the cloud environment.

RescueBoot and Remote Maintenance

RescueBoot boots into Windows RE mode to perform cold backups, system recovery, or to remotely perform maintenance or diagnostics from the operating system.

File Backup Enhancements

Newly added, exclusion of specific files or folders and supports the backup of Network Shared Folders.

Enhanced LTO Tape Management

With newly enhanced management of LTO tape pools and libraries, tapes can now be moved within the library to be isolated from potential ransomware attacks.

ActiveImage Protector 2022 is a backup and recovery solution that protects physical and virtual, Windows and Linux environments. ActiveImage Protector includes all the tools necessary for enterprise-level deployment and management of backup, recovery, standby switch-over, and migration.

ActiveImage Protector 2022 is a backup and recovery solution that protects physical and virtual, Windows and Linux environments. ActiveImage Protector includes all the tools necessary for enterprise-level deployment and management of backup, recovery, standby switch-over, and migration.

For more information about ActiveImage Protector, please visit: https://www.actiphy.com

