Wells Fargo Relaunches Intuitive Investor®

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) announced today the relaunch of Intuitive Investor, its digitally automated investing platform. Investors can now access the robo-advisory platform with only a minimum $500 investment.

“We have simplified the Intuitive Investor platform to create a faster and better experience for both new and experienced investors,” said Michelle Moore, head of Digital for Consumer and WIM at Wells Fargo. “The minimum investment is now just $500, while the portfolios underpinning the platform are built by the Wells Fargo Investment Institute (WFII), including a new set of sustainability-focused portfolios. Investors can quickly find portfolio choices important to them.”

Additional enhancements include:

Investment choice: In addition to globally diversified portfolios, Intuitive Investor now enables clients to choose from new sustainability-focused portfolios that are influenced by Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) factors. A study* found that 82% of millennials are interested in having some money in sustainable investments, and about half of baby boomers and Generation Xers expressed interest as well.

A new $500 minimum investment is down from $5,000. Simplified account opening: Clients can open an account via a streamlined mobile experience.

Today’s Intuitive Investor platform is another example of Wells Fargo’s strategy to transform digital personal finance. “With Intuitive Investor we are delivering a digital experience that makes investing easy and automated,” said Moore. “We’re committed to simplifying the digital investing experience for our clients and Intuitive Investor is an important step.”

Investment and Insurance Products are: Not Insured by the FDIC or Any Federal Government Agency

Not a Deposit or Other Obligation of, or Guaranteed by, the Bank or Any Bank Affiliate

Subject to Investment Risks, Including Possible Loss of the Principal Amount Invested

Backed by Wells Fargo Investment Institute, Intuitive Investor is an automated investing platform that makes it easy and convenient for clients to invest where they bank. With just a few questions, the platform suggests a portfolio for users and the Intuitive Investor smart technology automatically monitors the account daily and rebalances assets as needed. Intuitive Investor is managed at a 0.35%** annual advisory fee, plus fund related expenses.

**Wells Fargo customers will receive a further discounted price of 0.30% annual advisory fee when their Intuitive Investor brokerage accounts are linked to Wells Fargo Bank Prime Checking, Premier Checking or Private Bank Interest Checking account with premium benefits.

All investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Advisory programs are not designed for excessively traded or inactive accounts and are not appropriate for all investors. We need to review your investment objectives, risk tolerance and liquidity needs before we introduce appropriate managers/investment programs to you. Please carefully review the Wells Fargo Advisors advisory disclosure document for a full description of our services, including fees and expenses.

An investment’s social policy could cause it to forgo opportunities to gain exposure to certain industries, companies, sectors or regions of the economy which could cause it to underperform similar investments that do not operate under a social policy. Risks associated with investing in ESG-related strategies can also include a lack of consistency in approach and a lack of transparency in manager methodologies. A socially responsible investing style may shift in and out of favor. There are many factors to take into consideration when choosing an investment portfolio and ESG data is only one component to potentially consider.

About Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management

Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) is a division within Wells Fargo & Company. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company and is one of the largest wealth managers in the U.S., with nearly $2 trillion in client assets. WIM serves clients through Wells Fargo Private Bank, which serves high net worth individuals and families, and Wells Fargo Advisors, which provides advice and guidance to help clients maximize all aspects of their financial lives. Through The Private Bank, WIM is also a leading provider of trust, investment, and fiduciary services, including personal trust services and a number of specialized wealth services designed to meet the diverse needs of high net worth clients.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune’s 2021 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

