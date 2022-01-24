Experity Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification

Employees confirm positive workplace fostered by Experity, with over 90% of respondents saying they are proud to tell others that they work at the company

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Experity, the national leader in on-demand care solutions, takes great pride to announce that the company is now Certified™ by Great Place to Work® – the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Earning this prestigious accolade is all the more meaningful because it is based entirely on the feedback of Experity employees. In surveying current employees this year about their experience working at Experity, 88% said it’s a great place to work – compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

“We are thrilled to earn this certification as our employees and their workplace experience remain our top priority every day,” said Jennifer Wood, Experity Chief People Officer. “At Experity, we often say our people make us distinctly powerful and powerfully distinct, and we mean it. We owe our success to the incredible team at Experity and thank them for all they do as we continue working together in our shared mission of improving on-demand healthcare for all.”

Experity is a fast-paced, high-growth company that considers its people to be its greatest strength, as they are the engine that powers the company’s driving mission to improve urgent care and the patient experience. Experity works diligently to continue meeting the wants and needs of employees and fostering a positive, balanced workplace culture.

With a range of competitive benefits that go beyond the usual, Experity is also proud of its tradition of sharing the rewards of company ownership and success with its employees through a synthetic equity program. A recent example of the program’s benefits was a result of GTCR’s acquisition of Experity in March 2022. At the time of acquisition and over the next 4 years, over 450 non-executive Experity employees that participated in the previous iteration of the program will receive over $20M in payments. With Experity poised for continued market success, the company is proud to be able to give eligible employees the opportunity to reap the rewards of that success both now and moving forward.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work, says “This Certification™ doesn’t come easily – it takes continuous investment, nurturement and dedication to the employee experience. This certification is the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning it means that Experity is one of the country’s best companies to work for and signals that Experity employees are firmly positioned at the top of the company’s values.”

Experity is continuously growing and looking to hire talented, team-oriented people to join the team. Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit Experity’s careers page at: https://www.experityhealth.com/careers/.

About Experity

Experity is the leading software and services company for on-demand healthcare in the U.S. urgent care market, providing an integrated operating system complete with electronic medical record, practice management, patient engagement, billing, teleradiology, business intelligence and consulting solutions. Nearly 50% of the U.S. urgent care market runs on Experity solutions. With Experity, providers can best meet the demands of the evolving on-demand space and deliver high-quality, high-velocity care by streamlining operations, improving patient experiences and optimizing revenue. A GTCR portfolio company, Experity’s leadership is comprised of growth-minded urgent care experts and business leaders committed to improving on-demand healthcare for all. For information and resources, visit experityhealth.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts

Media:



Matter for Experity



Laura Bastardi, 978.518.4525



[email protected]

Experity:



Callan Young



Senior Vice President Marketing



[email protected]