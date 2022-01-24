Workiva Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Increased Q1 2022 Subscription & Support Revenue by 26.1% over Q1 2021

Generated Total Q1 2022 Revenue of $129.7 Million, up 24.4% over Q1 2021

Achieved 31.9% YOY Growth of Customers with Annual Contract Value Over $150K

AMES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“The Workiva team generated strong revenue for the first quarter which resulted in growth of 26.1% in subscription & support revenue and 24.4% in total revenue,” said Marty Vanderploeg, Chief Executive Officer.

“In the first quarter, we saw solid demand across our solution portfolio,” said Jill Klindt, Chief Financial Officer. “We added 93 net new logos, saw a 27% YOY increase in the number of customers with contract values over $100k, and achieved our highest revenue retention rate of 97.7%.”

“Workiva’s mission is to power transparent reporting for a better world, and we believe that we have the team, the technology, and the opportunity to continue to capture share in our large and relatively unaddressed TAM,” added Vanderploeg.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue for the first quarter of 2022 reached $129.7 million, an increase of 24.4% from $104.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Subscription and support revenue contributed $107.1 million, up 26.1% versus the first quarter of 2021. Professional services revenue was $22.6 million, an increase of 16.9% compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2022 was $98.8 million compared with $80.5 million in the same quarter of 2021. GAAP gross margin was 76.2% versus 77.3% in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2022 was $100.0 million, an increase of 22.9% compared with the prior year’s first quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin was 77.1% compared to 78.1% in the first quarter of 2021.

Results from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for the first quarter of 2022 was $17.2 million compared with a loss of $4.1 million in the prior year’s first quarter. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $1.2 million, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $18.5 million compared with a net loss of $7.3 million for the prior year’s first quarter. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.35 compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.15 in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP Net Income/Loss: Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $2.5 million compared with net income of $6.6 million in the prior year’s first quarter. Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.05, compared with net income per basic and diluted share of $0.13 and $0.12, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021.

Liquidity: As of March 31, 2022, Workiva had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $523.5 million, compared with $530.4 million as of December 31, 2021. Workiva had $345.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.125% convertible senior notes due in 2026 and $16.2 million of finance lease obligations outstanding as of March 31, 2022.

Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Customers: Workiva had 4,408 customers as of March 31, 2022, a net increase of 608 customers from March 31, 2021.

Revenue Retention Rate: As of March 31, 2022, Workiva’s revenue retention rate (excluding add-on revenue) was 97.7%, and the revenue retention rate including add-on revenue was 109.2%. Add-on revenue includes changes in both solutions and pricing for existing customers.

Large Contracts: As of March 31, 2022, Workiva had 1,124 customers with an annual contract value (“ACV”) of more than $100,000, up 27% from 884 customers at March 31, 2021. Workiva had 603 customers with an ACV of more than $150,000, up 32% from 457 customers in the first quarter of 2021. Workiva had 186 customers with an ACV of more than $300,000, up 42% from 131 customers in the first quarter of 2021.

On April 1, 2022, we acquired all of the issued and outstanding equity interests in Denmark-based ParsePort ApS (“ParsePort”), a leading solution provider for the European Single Electronic Format (“ESEF”) financial reporting mandate, which complements Workiva’s cloud platform.

Financial Outlook

As of May 3, 2022, Workiva is providing guidance as follows:

Second Quarter 2022 Guidance:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $125.5 million to $126.5 million.

GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $32.5 million to $31.5 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $13.0 million to $12.0 million.

GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.64 to $0.62.

Non-GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.27 to $0.25.

Net loss per basic share is based on 52.7 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Full Year 2022 Guidance:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $534.0 million to $536.0 million.

GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $107.0 million to $105.0 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $32.0 million to $30.0 million.

GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $2.12 to $2.08.

Non-GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.71 to $0.67.

Net loss per basic share is based on 53.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

The financial impact of Workiva’s April 1, 2022 acquisition of ParsePort is not included in the Company’s updated guidance. We expect that ParsePort will be accretive to our 2022 results.

Quarterly Conference Call

Workiva will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results for the first quarter 2022, in addition to discussing the Company’s outlook for the second quarter and full year 2022. To access this call, dial 888-330-2469 (U.S. domestic) or 240-789-2740 (international). The conference ID is 8736384. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the “Investor Relations” section of Workiva’s website at www.workiva.com. A replay of this conference call can also be accessed through May 10, 2022, at 800-770-2030 (U.S. domestic) or 647-362-9199 (international). The replay pass code is 8736384. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available an hour after the completion of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.workiva.com.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading regulatory, financial, and ESG reporting solutions to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Our cloud-based platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP adjustments referenced herein relate to the exclusion of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP historical financial measures has been provided in Table I at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP guidance has been provided in Table II at the end of this press release.

Workiva believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is helpful to its investors. These measures, which are referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense attributable to cost of revenues from gross profit. Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by revenues. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets from loss from operations. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense, net of tax, and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by the weighted- average shares outstanding as presented in the calculation of GAAP net loss per share. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Workiva believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. For business combinations, we generally allocate a portion of the purchase price to intangible assets. The amount of the allocation is based on estimates and assumptions made by management and is subject to amortization. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition and thus we do not believe it is reflective of ongoing operations. Workiva’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating Workiva’s own operating results over different periods of time.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in Workiva’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Workiva’s reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in Workiva’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Workiva’s business.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “guidance” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.

Please see the Company’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual reports filed on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Revenue Subscription and support $ 107,120 $ 84,936 Professional services 22,554 19,286 Total revenue 129,674 104,222 Cost of revenue Subscription and support (1) 18,533 13,202 Professional services (1) 12,340 10,474 Total cost of revenue 30,873 23,676 Gross profit 98,801 80,546 Operating expenses Research and development (1) 35,884 26,634 Sales and marketing (1) 56,100 41,035 General and administrative (1) 23,994 17,021 Total operating expenses 115,978 84,690 Loss from operations (17,177 ) (4,144 ) Interest income 280 360 Interest expense (1,518 ) (3,485 ) Other expense, net (165 ) (384 ) Loss before benefit for income taxes (18,580 ) (7,653 ) Benefit for income taxes (87 ) (329 ) Net loss $ (18,493 ) $ (7,324 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 52,596,228 50,244,120 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Cost of revenue Subscription and support $ 790 $ 496 Professional services 452 367 Operating expenses Research and development 2,725 2,431 Sales and marketing 4,085 3,549 General and administrative 7,257 4,780

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 303,076 $ 300,386 Marketable securities 220,457 230,060 Accounts receivable, net 70,133 76,848 Deferred costs 31,816 31,152 Other receivables 3,359 3,538 Prepaid expenses and other 16,217 15,108 Total current assets 645,058 657,092 Property and equipment, net 28,091 28,821 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,460 17,760 Deferred costs, non-current 30,879 33,091 Goodwill 34,556 34,556 Intangible assets, net 9,677 10,434 Other assets 5,162 5,005 Total assets $ 769,883 $ 786,759 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,379 $ 4,114 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 71,589 84,126 Deferred revenue 259,387 258,023 Convertible senior notes, current — 298,661 Finance lease obligations 1,257 1,575 Total current liabilities 340,612 646,499 Convertible senior notes, non-current 339,283 — Deferred revenue, non-current 33,204 34,181 Other long-term liabilities 1,602 1,605 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 15,026 16,408 Finance lease obligations, non-current 14,963 15,087 Total liabilities 744,690 713,780 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 52 51 Additional paid-in-capital 479,867 525,646 Accumulated deficit (452,662 ) (452,430 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (2,064 ) (288 ) Total stockholders’ equity 25,193 72,979 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 769,883 $ 786,759

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (18,493 ) $ (7,324 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,959 1,054 Stock-based compensation expense 15,309 11,623 Recovery of doubtful accounts (29 ) (118 ) Amortization of premiums and discounts on marketable securities, net 660 625 Amortization of issuance costs and debt discount 324 2,266 Deferred income tax (211 ) (346 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 6,581 15,265 Deferred costs 1,444 (1,059 ) Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,301 944 Other receivables 180 (161 ) Prepaid expenses (1,132 ) (3,747 ) Other assets 23 (573 ) Accounts payable 4,364 1,908 Deferred revenue 606 179 Operating lease liability (1,342 ) (1,076 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (12,481 ) (7,957 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (937 ) 11,503 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (532 ) (849 ) Purchase of marketable securities (34,148 ) (43,655 ) Sale of marketable securities 14,981 — Maturities of marketable securities 26,250 40,586 Purchase of intangible assets (40 ) (71 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 6,511 (3,989 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from option exercises 825 4,138 Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards (8,570 ) (7,146 ) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan 5,218 4,237 Principal payments on finance lease obligations (442 ) (417 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,969 ) 812 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 85 16 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,690 8,342 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 300,386 322,831 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 303,076 $ 331,173

TABLE I WORKIVA INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION (in thousands, except share and per share) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Gross profit, subscription and support $ 88,587 $ 71,734 Add back: Stock-based compensation 790 496 Gross profit, subscription and support, non-GAAP $ 89,377 $ 72,230 As a percentage of subscription and support revenue, non-GAAP 83.4 % 85.0 % Gross profit, professional services $ 10,214 $ 8,812 Add back: Stock-based compensation 452 367 Gross profit, professional services, non-GAAP $ 10,666 $ 9,179 As a percentage of professional services revenue, non-GAAP 47.3 % 47.6 % Gross profit $ 98,801 $ 80,546 Add back: Stock-based compensation 1,242 863 Gross profit, non-GAAP $ 100,043 $ 81,409 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 77.1 % 78.1 % Cost of revenue, subscription and support $ 18,533 $ 13,202 Less: Stock-based compensation 790 496 Cost of revenue, subscription and support, non-GAAP $ 17,743 $ 12,706 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 13.7 % 12.2 % Cost of revenue, professional services $ 12,340 $ 10,474 Less: Stock-based compensation 452 367 Cost of revenue, professional services, non-GAAP $ 11,888 $ 10,107 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 9.2 % 9.7 % Research and development $ 35,884 $ 26,634 Less: Stock-based compensation 2,725 2,431 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 495 — Research and development, non-GAAP $ 32,664 $ 24,203 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 25.2 % 23.2 % Sales and marketing $ 56,100 $ 41,035 Less: Stock-based compensation 4,085 3,549 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 200 — Sales and marketing, non-GAAP $ 51,815 $ 37,486 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 40.0 % 36.0 % General and administrative $ 23,994 $ 17,021 Less: Stock-based compensation 7,257 4,780 General and administrative, non-GAAP $ 16,737 $ 12,241 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 12.9 % 11.7 % Loss from operations $ (17,177 ) $ (4,144 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 15,309 11,623 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 695 — (Loss) income from operations, non-GAAP $ (1,173 ) $ 7,479 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP (0.9 ) % 7.2 % Net loss $ (18,493 ) $ (7,324 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 15,309 11,623 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 695 — Add back: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes — 2,266 Net (loss) income, non-GAAP $ (2,489 ) $ 6,565 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP (1.9 ) % 6.3 % Net loss per basic and diluted share: $ (0.35 ) $ (0.15 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 0.29 0.23 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.01 — Add back: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes — 0.05 Net (loss) income per basic share, non-GAAP $ (0.05 ) $ 0.13 Net (loss) income per diluted share, non-GAAP $ (0.05 ) $ 0.12 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic, non-GAAP 52,596,228 50,244,120 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted, non-GAAP 52,596,228 55,090,270

TABLE II WORKIVA INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ending June 30, 2022 Year ending December 31, 2022 Loss from operations, GAAP range $ (32,500 ) – $ (31,500 ) $ (107,000 ) – $ (105,000 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 18,805 18,805 72,200 72,200 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 695 695 2,800 2,800 Net loss from operations, non-GAAP range $ (13,000 ) – $ (12,000 ) $ (32,000 ) – $ (30,000 ) Net loss per share, GAAP range $ (0.64 ) – $ (0.62 ) $ (2.12 ) – $ (2.08 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 0.36 0.36 1.36 1.36 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.05 Net loss per share, non-GAAP range $ (0.27 ) – $ (0.25 ) $ (0.71 ) – $ (0.67 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 52,700,000 52,700,000 53,000,000 53,000,000

