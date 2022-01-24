MoneyLion Appoints Cynthia Kleinbaum as Chief Customer Officer

Marketing Veteran and Digital Innovator Joins Executive Team to Drive Customer Acquisition and Retention

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE:ML), a leading digital financial services and lifestyle content platform, announced today that Cynthia Kleinbaum has been appointed Chief Customer Officer. Cynthia will oversee key aspects of MoneyLion’s marketing efforts including customer acquisition, cross-selling initiatives and customer retention while working closely with Jeff Frommer, Chief Content Officer of MoneyLion.

Kleinbaum is an award-winning marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in reimagining how companies engage customers to accelerate growth. Prior to joining MoneyLion, Kleinbaum held numerous leadership roles within Walmart (NYSE: WMT). Most recently Kleinbaum served as Vice President of Marketing for Walmart+, Mobile Apps and Online Grocery, where she was responsible for the adoption of digital services that redefined the company’s competitive positioning as an omnichannel retailer. Prior to Walmart, Kleinbaum used her unique expertise in both brand and performance marketing to redefine the marketing approach of multiple brands, from early-stage startups to large enterprises. Among her many accomplishments, she repositioned the digitally native vertical brand Bonobos by highlighting its inclusive design and modernizing its customer acquisition engine, improved customer loyalty at the flash-sales website Gilt Groupe by launching its loyalty program and opening its first physical retail location, and revamped the Nesquik brand in Mexico to be unapologetically the most fun chocolate brand. She also collaborated in a wide range of initiatives as a strategy consultant in The Boston Consulting Group.

Kleinbaum holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and B.A. degree with honors from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Kleinbaum joins MoneyLion as it executes on its industry leading FinTech 3.0 strategy. Her role will further MoneyLion’s customer acquisition, engagement, and retention strategies, built on MoneyLion’s proprietary data advantage and technology, to provide each customer with daily, curated money-related and money-adjacent content through a personalized content feed. MoneyLion’s technologies help every hardworking American meet their financial goals and needs through its low-cost financial products as well as products that are offered through MoneyLion’s marketplace technology and network affiliate partners.

“I’m excited to take on this important role at a time of great transformation for MoneyLion,” said Kleinbaum. “Throughout my career I’ve seen firsthand how valuable customer data can be for improving adoption, expansion, and retention efforts. I was drawn to MoneyLion’s commitment to customer experience and their data-driven approach to empower hard-working Americans to take control of their finances. I look forward to partnering with my peers across MoneyLion to drive the next stage of growth.”

“Cynthia’s appointment underscores our dedication to deepening relationships with our customers and enhancing engagement to become a daily destination for our customers”, said Dee Choubey, co-founder and CEO of MoneyLion. “We could not be more excited for her to join and help drive the MoneyLion marketing strategy forward to help achieve the full potential of our mission: providing financial access and advice to all consumers. I’m thrilled to welcome Cynthia as our new Chief Customer Officer and look forward to this next stage of growth under her leadership to improve the customer experience in new and powerful ways.”

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a leading digital financial services and lifestyle content platform. MoneyLion’s mission is to rewire the financial system to positively change the path of every hard-working American. MoneyLion uses its proprietary data advantage and technology to empower its customers. MoneyLion engages and educates its customers with daily, hyper-personalized money-related and money-adjacent content that is delivered through each customer’s own content feed. MoneyLion provides its customers a full suite of financial and non-financial solutions, bundling its proprietary, low-cost financial products with products that are offered through its marketplace technology and network affiliate partners. MoneyLion also leverages its distinct data, technology, and network advantages to deliver leading embedded finance and marketplace solutions for enterprise customers. Since its founding in 2013, MoneyLion has empowered millions of Americans to take control of their finances and live their best financial life, every day.

MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Jersey City, Kuala Lumpur, Santa Monica and Sioux Falls.

For more information about the company, visit www.moneylion.com. For investor information and updates, visit investors.moneylion.com and follow @MoneyLionIR on Twitter.

Contacts

MoneyLion Communications



[email protected]