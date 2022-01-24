Y-mAbs Announces FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for OMBLASTYS® (omburtamab) for the Treatment of Neuroblastoma for Priority Review

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for OMBLASTYS® (omburtamab) for the treatment of pediatric patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma has been accepted for priority review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). The FDA set an action date of November 30, 2022, under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”). The Agency also indicated in the BLA filing communication letter that it is planning to hold an advisory committee meeting in October 2022 to discuss the application.

“We believe that the FDA’s acceptance of our OMBLASTYS® BLA for priority review is a significant achievement for Y-mAbs and a crucial step forward as we anticipate that OMBLASTYS, if approved by the FDA, can address a significant unmet medical need for children with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from high-risk neuroblastoma, where no standard therapy currently exists, potentially adding a second rare disease product to our commercial portfolio and without any significant further investment in our existing commercial infrastructure. Further, OMBLASTYS® has a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation which, if approved, will provide Y-mAbs with a Priority Review Voucher, our second PRV, which would further strengthen our financial position as we would seek to monetize the OMBLASTYS® PRV,” stated Thomas Gad, Founder, President and Interim CEO. “We look forward to working with the Agency to bring OMBLASTYS® to the appropriate patients. We are excited to move forward and plan for a seamless commercial launch of OMBLASTYS®, if approved by the FDA.”

Researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (“MSK”) developed omburtamab, which is exclusively licensed by MSK to Y-mAbs. As a result of this licensing arrangement, MSK has institutional financial interests in the compound and in Y-mAbs.

About Y-mAbs

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic cancer products. In addition to conventional antibodies, the Company’s technologies include bispecific antibodies generated using the Y-BiClone platform and the SADA platform. The Company’s broad and advanced product pipeline includes one FDA-approved product, DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), which targets tumors that express GD2, and one product candidate at the registration-stage, OMBLASTYS® (omburtamab), which targets tumors that express B7-H3.

Forward-Looking Statements

DANYELZA®, OMBLASTYS® and Y-mAbs® are registered trademarks of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.

