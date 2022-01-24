Zultys Announces Strategic Partnership With Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zultys, a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Jenne, one of the nation’s premier value-added technology solutions distributors and cloud services brokerages.

From small businesses to large-scale enterprises, Zultys communication products help companies and their employees meet and exceed their daily communication and collaboration needs. Zultys’ UC client makes it easier for people to communicate in their day-to-day working environment by enabling them to launch phone calls, video calls, emails, faxes, IMs, conference sessions, and screen shares from a single, intuitive interface.

“We’re thrilled to deliver Zultys UC, with its deep feature suite, desktop and mobile applications, and scalability, to Jenne’s network of Sales Partners,” said John Osgood, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Zultys. “Jenne’s more than 30 years of experience and the trusted relationships that come with that longevity, plus their proven record of customer service and partnership, will enable Zultys to expand our reach and growth.”

Jenne offers value-added resellers, managed service providers, integrators, and telecom service providers access to a broad product selection from over 180 leading technology companies. Jenne’s Partners benefit from competitive pricing and flexible financing options; on-time, accurate delivery from its state-of-the-art distribution center; outstanding technical support, including design services and enablement; and ongoing sales and technical training through the award-winning Jenne University.

“Jenne’s mission is to deliver and support the channel’s leading Unified Communications and collaboration solutions,” said Shawn Berry, Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales and Marketing at Jenne. “Zultys’ all-in-one system is a noteworthy addition to our UCaaS lineup for our Partners and their clients, and we’re excited to add them to our growing portfolio.”

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading cloud services brokerage and value-added distributor of technology solutions focusing on Unified Communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing agents, resellers, integrators, and service providers with a broad product and solutions selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support, and ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

About Zultys

Zultys delivers an easy-to-use, secure, and reliable platform designed to streamline all forms of communication and increase productivity for businesses of all sizes. Please visit www.zultys.com for more information.

