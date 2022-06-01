1st Source Performance Earns Inclusion in the KBW Bank Honor Roll

Named among 17 banking institutions with 10 years of increased earnings per share

SOUTH BEND, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. (KBW) recently announced the yearly Bank Honor Roll, and 1st Source was named among this year’s 17 honorees and has made the list for the fourth consecutive year, placing its long-term performance among the top 5% of eligible banks in the country. To be considered for this recognition, banks must be publicly traded institutions with more than $500 million in total assets and must have had 10 consecutive years of increased earnings per share.

“Receiving this recognition for the fourth year in a row is a great honor, and it’s a welcome confirmation, with an ongoing pandemic challenging the way the world does business, that our focus on the long-term success of our clients in good times and bad has led to our own continuing success,” states Christopher J. Murphy III, Chairman and CEO of 1st Source Bank. “This recognition is testimony to the good and smart work of my colleagues across the 1st Source organization. It takes the whole team working carefully and well together to achieve this. We will continue that work, meeting the needs of our clients and our communities, so that we can serve them well into the future.”

KBW is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors.

1st Source Corporation, parent company of 1st Source Bank, has assets of $8.0 billion and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the northern Indiana-southwestern Michigan area. The Corporation includes 79 banking centers, 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Trust and Wealth Advisory Services locations and 10 1st Source Insurance offices. For more than 155 years, 1st Source has been committed to our mission of helping our clients achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams. For more information, visit https://www.1stsource.com/.

Contacts

Lindsey Horner



[email protected]

574-235-2506