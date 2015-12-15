Geoforce Adds Two New Solar-Powered Rugged Asset Trackers to Innovative GT2 Line

GT2c and GT2h Uniquely Pair Cellular and Hybrid (Dual-Mode) Connectivity with Solar Power for Extended Battery Life and Global Coverage

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Geoforce, a leading global provider of satellite- and cellular-based rugged asset tracking and monitoring solutions, has announced the launch of two new asset trackers that offer flexible and cost-effective coverage options, the industry’s best battery life, and unmatched durability with Zone 0 certification for safe operation in explosive environments. The GT2c and the GT2h asset tracking devices are new additions to Geoforce’s existing GT2 product line, which, with its solar-powered rechargeable battery and back-up battery, can offer up to 10 years of service life.

The new GT2c device operates on LTE-M low-power cellular IoT networks, offering an optimal solution for operators utilizing assets in cellular service range and who want cost-effective tracking.

The new GT2h device provides a unique hybrid solution that operates on cellular networks where available but automatically switches to global Iridium-powered satellite connectivity if cellular coverage is lost.

These new GT2c and GT2h rugged asset trackers also offer seamless integration with the company’s robust Track and Trace software platform. Geoforce’s Track and Trace platform gives field operations, and equipment management leaders critical visibility into their assets deployed on- or off-road, providing a range of reporting configurations to support each operator’s business requirements.

“The addition of the GT2c and the GT2h to our long-lasting, solar-powered line of tracking devices reinforces Geoforce’s position as a global leader in asset traceability solutions,” said James Maclean III, CEO of Geoforce. “Our GT2 devices underscore Geoforce’s promise that your assets and opportunities can always be in view. We can confidently say that our expanded GT2 line is raising the bar on asset visibility and rugged reliability for our customers around the world.”

The GT2c and GT2h devices join the satellite-only GT2s as key additions to Geoforce’s already comprehensive suite of tracking solutions for businesses operating non-powered assets, powered equipment and fleet vehicles. The full line of intrinsically safe, solar-powered GT2 devices provides Geoforce customers with a wide range of reporting options and industrial-strength durability in even the harshest conditions and most remote locations.

Both the GT2c and GT2h asset trackers are now available in the U.S., with plans to expand into Canada and other countries later in 2022.

About Geoforce

Combining a cloud-based software platform with ruggedized GPS tracking devices, Geoforce’s Track and Trace solutions bring control to even the most remote field operations. Our asset tracking devices are built for the world’s toughest field operators in oil and gas, equipment rental, rail, construction, mining, transportation, government/defense, and agriculture. Today more than 1,300 customers track 160,000+ assets in more than 90 countries. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Geoforce operates a research and development office in Bozeman, Montana, and sales and support offices throughout the U.S. and in Brazil, Australia, and Canada. For more information, visit https://geoforce.com.

Contacts

Matt Hummel



972.546.3878



[email protected]