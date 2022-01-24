a.k.a. Brands Announces Appointment of Sourav Ghosh to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) (the “Company”), a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer (DTC) fashion brands for the next-generation, today announced the appointment of Sourav Ghosh to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

“Sourav is a seasoned finance executive and has more than two decades of leadership experience in the lodging real estate industry. He has expertise in finance, accounting, capital markets, enterprise analytics and corporate governance, and his background will be invaluable to our organization as we build our portfolio of brands,” said Jill Ramsey, Chief Executive Officer of a.k.a. Brands. “We are thrilled to welcome Sourav to our board.”

Mr. Ghosh has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Host Hotels & Resorts (“Host”) since 2020 and has worked there since 2009. He currently leads Host’s finance function, including accounting, tax, treasury, investor relations and information technology, as well as enterprise analytics. While at Host, Ghosh has helped the company improve revenue and profitability metrics, and he has been instrumental in achieving key financial milestones.

Prior to his role as CFO, Ghosh served as Host’s Executive Vice President of Strategy and Analytics and has held various leadership roles across the Company’s corporate finance, strategy, business intelligence and analytics functions. Previously, Ghosh held positions at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, including Senior Director of Real Estate Investments and Director of Acquisitions and Development, where he was responsible for sourcing, structuring, and negotiating acquisitions and development deals.

“I am excited to join a.k.a. Brands’ Board of Directors to help strengthen and grow the Company’s portfolio of brands,” said Sourav Ghosh. “I look forward to sharing my expertise as a.k.a. continues to execute on its strategic growth initiatives, building upon its success as a next-generation retail platform.”

Ghosh currently serves as a Board member for the U.S. Travel Association and holds a role on the Advisory Board at Widener University’s School of Business. He is also on the Global Committee for the Uniform System of Accounts for the Lodging Industry. Ghosh received his MBA from the University of Maryland Global Campus and graduated from Widener University with a Bachelor of Science in hospitality management.

About a.k.a. Brands



a.k.a. Brands is a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer fashion brands for the next generation. Each brand in the a.k.a. portfolio is customer-led, curates quality exclusive merchandise, creates authentic and inspiring social content and targets a distinct Gen Z and millennial audience. a.k.a. Brands leverages its next-generation retail platform to help each brand accelerate its growth, scale in new markets and enhance its profitability. Current brands in the a.k.a. Brands portfolio include Princess Polly, Culture Kings, mnml, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls.

