NeoPhotonics to Host Call on June 13, 2022 to Discuss Optical Trends and Technology for Lidar and Autonomous Vehicles

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks, today announced management will host a conference call entitled “The Quest for Chip-Scale Lidar” to discuss trends in optical and related technologies for Lidar and autonomous vehicles on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11:00 am ET.

The session will focus on the application of coherent communications technologies developed by NeoPhotonics for high-speed optical networks to new Coherent, or FMCW, Lidar for autonomous vehicles. NeoPhotonics’ has developed, manufactured and shipped millions of coherent components for communications and this same technology will enable “chip-scale” implementations that Lidar systems companies can use to meet the cost, size, manufacturability and performance necessary for high volume automotive applications.

This webinar will showcase NeoPhotonics coherent sensors and components for FMCW Lidar, including ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers, semiconductor optical amplifiers, photonic integrated Lidar engines and photonic integrated beam scanners with no moving parts.

The event will be hosted by:

Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO



Ferris Lipscomb, Ph.D., VP of Marketing



Wupen Yuen, Ph.D., SVP and Chief Product Officer



Ergun Canoglu, Ph.D., Senior Director

To listen to the live webcast, please visit https://ir.neophotonics.com/events. A replay of the event will be available approximately one hour following the event at https://ir.neophotonics.com/events

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading developer and manufacturer of lasers and optoelectronic solutions that transmit, receive and switch high-speed digital optical signals for Cloud and hyper-scale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. The Company’s products enable cost-effective, high-speed over distance data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth in optical networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

