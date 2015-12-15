Abnormal Security Recognized as the Winner of 2022 Microsoft Rising Azure Technology Partner of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Abnormal Security, the leading behavioral AI-based email security platform, today announced it has won the 2022 Microsoft Rising Azure Technology Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as the 2022 Rising Azure Technology Partner of the Year,” said Evan Resier, CEO and co-founder of Abnormal Security. “This award is a testament to our singular focus on solving our customers’ critical email security needs alongside Microsoft. Our cloud-native, API-based architecture enables us to easily and comprehensively integrate with native Microsoft services such as Microsoft 365, and complement their controls to deliver true defense-in-depth protection against all types of email and account takeover attacks.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Abnormal Security was recognized for providing outstanding solutions that utilize Azure technology.

The Rising Azure Technology Partner of the Year Award recognizes a technology partner that has demonstrated strong customer focus and success by leveraging Microsoft Azure as their primary cloud platform. “Over the past year, we’ve more deeply integrated with Microsoft technologies, accelerated our migration of the Abnormal Integrated Cloud Email Security platform to Azure, and expanded our presence in the Azure Marketplace,” stated Sesh Narasimhan, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Abnormal Security. “This recognition from Microsoft is proof of the dedication we have to our mutual customers as we continuously look for ways to improve our product and support their needs.”

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees and I’m continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers.”

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year.

Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists/

The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards

About Abnormal Security

Abnormal Security provides a leading cloud-native email security platform that leverages AI-based behavioral data science to stop socially-engineered and never-seen-before email attacks that evade traditional secure email gateways (SEGs). Abnormal delivers a fundamentally different approach that precisely detects and protects against the widest range of attacks including business email compromise, phishing, malware, ransomware, social engineering, spam and graymail, supply chain compromise, and internal account compromise. The Abnormal platform delivers inbound email security, internal and external account takeover protection, and full SOC automation. Abnormal’s API-based approach enables customers to get started in minutes and can augment a SEG or be used standalone to enhance native cloud email security protection with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. Abnormal Security is based in San Francisco, CA. More information is available at abnormalsecurity.com.

