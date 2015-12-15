Govini Releases National Security Scorecard: Critical Technologies Edition

DoD Struggles to Engage Venture and Innovation Communities with Anemic Spending Increases on Critical Technologies

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Govini, a Decision Science company, today released its National Security Scorecard: Critical Technologies Edition. This year’s publication provides an in-depth view of what the U.S. Government has spent and with whom they partnered on key emerging technologies. This view shows that spending on critical technologies like artificial intelligence and hypersonic weapons remains low compared to competitors in China. With this information clearly laid out, decision makers in government are armed with the information needed to better drive the development of these critical technologies and the overall defense program.

“This year we believed it vital to focus on technologies critical to the future of national security,” said Tara Murphy Dougherty, CEO of Govini. “DoD has recognized the importance of emerging technology in the ongoing strategic competition with China, particularly in both economic and military competitiveness. The Department is reliant upon the innovation taking place in both the public and private sectors to develop and field the future capabilities our military needs. Yet, despite ongoing efforts, our competitive edge is at risk. As the data shows, a more aggressive shift in favor of innovation is imperative; more of the same will not work.”

Govini’s annual National Security Scorecard features the Critical Technologies Taxonomy. The Taxonomy allows for granular examination of eleven technologies, including: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) and Automation, Microelectronics, Space Technology, Renewable Energy, and Advanced Materials.

Key findings from the Scorecard include:

DoD continues to struggle to engage venture and innovation communities, and instead defaults to prime integrators and services firms, leading to missed opportunities to leverage new innovations.

Limited investment opens the door for China to lead on technologies like quantum computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

U.S. investments in AI/ML are providing unprecedented situational awareness of the war in Ukraine and will define conflicts for generations to come.

“We simply cannot afford to cede the innovation competition to China. Too much is at stake. In this regard, it is often said that in the Pentagon, budget represents policy. It’s one thing to decide to pursue new capabilities and capacities; it’s another to know how money is being spent. And unfortunately, the policy decisions and actual spending often do not match up. Decision Science-driven views of actual spending on areas of innovation and technology are therefore essential for senior leaders and our national security agencies to know ground truth and pursue needed technological advancements,” said Bob Work, Govini’s Chairman. “Understanding investments made into critical technologies also provides context for potentially painful trade-offs. Defense leaders must use this information to facilitate transparent discussions on balancing long-term defense priorities with current national crises, such as a pandemic or natural disaster.”

The National Security Scorecard: Critical Technologies Edition is available for download now at Govini’s website (https://govini.com/national-security-scorecard-critical-technologies).

