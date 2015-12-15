Segway Returns with Segway Across America: East Coast Edition

The third annual event highlights innovation and sustainability with the introduction of the new Segway E110A

ALHAMBRA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global leader in short-distance transportation solutions Segway-Ninebot is announcing Segway Across America: East Coast Edition, the third annual installment of the brand’s summer tour across America. As travel within urban communities becomes busier and gas prices escalate, the campaign serves as an opportunity to engage and educate consumers on Segway’s electric vehicles as a sustainable alternative and reliable solution. This year’s campaign will bring awareness to eco-friendly short-distance travel through a series of east coast events from Niagara Falls, New York, to Miami.

“Segway Across America is such a cool concept,” said sustainability advocate Yasmine Ashley, who will put a face to this year’s campaign. “As a west coaster who strives to consciously make eco-friendly choices, I am so excited to partner with Segway on this tour and experience a new part of the country along with the Segway E110A.”

The E110A puts style and simplicity in motion, making the daily commute as smooth as possible, with room for two, impressive space for storage, and an expansive set of smart features. With a top speed of 30 mph and a 35-mile range, Segway’s E110A is the earth-friendly choice for navigating busy city streets.

“At Segway, we are always looking to provide our consumers with sustainable solutions to everyday travel by trying to significantly reduce their carbon footprints,” said Alex Huang, SVP of Global Business. “We are passionate about designing high quality and innovative products that contribute to an individual’s environmental impact and seamlessly integrate into busy lives.”

The campaign will kick off on July 2 in Niagara Falls, New York, with additional pop-up events in Boston, New York City and Miami where guests can enjoy music, giveaways, product trials and more, including the anticipated in-market debut of the Segway E110A.

July 2: Niagara Falls, New York

July 9: Everett, Massachusetts

July 16: Brooklyn, New York

July 30: Miami

ABOUT SEGWAY-NINEBOT

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford NH, US, which is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At present, the company’s businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou, and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With the world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future. For more information, please visit http://www.segway.com.

PAST SEGWAY ACROSS AMERICA

2020 | Segway Across America by Graham Pollard (Trans-America)



Began in Yorktown, VA and finished at Florence, Oregon. Featured product was the Kickscooter MAX and featured Rider was Graham Pollard. This activation was also a response to the COVID-19 challenges and opened a donation to William Lawrence camp. #SegwayForChange

2021 | Segway Across America, West Coast edition

Kicked off in the summer on the West Coast with stops in Seattle, and finishing in San Diego. Featured product was the C80 and featured Riders were Aubrey Nolan and Justin Morris to take you across the tour. Focus was on Sustainability

