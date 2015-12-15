Medidata Announces Rapid Expansion of its Sensor Cloud Network with the Addition of 10 Health Technology Innovators

Sensor Cloud Network Collaborators Will Bring High-Quality Data and Data Science Together to Help Speed Faster Discovery and Better Treatments to Patients

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Medidata—Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, announced 10 highly innovative organizations have joined its groundbreaking Sensor Cloud Network. AliveCor, Aural Analytics, Biobeat, Blue Spark Technologies, Glooko, Indie Health, University of Arizona, Carnegie Mellon University, University of Rochester, and University of Vermont are now part of the first cross-sector collaboration focused on solving the challenges related to sensor integrations, standardization of sensor data, and the development of novel digital biomarkers and algorithms. These will help to create new digital endpoints that could translate into more effective treatments and better healthcare for patients.

The Sensor Cloud Network, which includes contract research organizations (CROs), device manufacturers, drug and vaccine developers, analytics companies, and academic institutions, creates opportunities for data scientists to refine, test, and deliver physiological algorithms with clinical meaning at scale. Examples include refined motion parameters like gait, cardiovascular metrics, metabolic insights, and clinical-grade speech analytics.

“As the use of sensors in clinical trials is predicted to reach 50% by 20251, we are focused on making Medidata Sensor Cloud the industry standard for collecting and analyzing medical-grade sensor data,” said Ben Schlatka, vice president, Digital Biomarker Solutions at Medidata. “We are excited to work with a diverse group of partners to help shape the future of patient data collection and analysis, and make Sensor Cloud the platform of choice for developing new digital biomarkers across a wide variety of therapeutic areas.”

Comments from the newest Sensor Cloud Network partners:

“AliveCor is pleased to join the Medidata Sensor Cloud Network to help facilitate and expand access to clinical trials for a range of serious conditions. Medidata and AliveCor are democratizing clinical research by providing a reliable way to remotely capture and share important heart health data,” said Aman Bhatti, M.D., senior vice president, Global Biopharma, AliveCor, a leading innovator in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology.

“Aural Analytics is thrilled to partner with an industry leader like Medidata. The inclusion of our technology in Medidata’s innovative platform will greatly enhance its capacity for speech collection and analysis,” said Judy Smythe, CEO of Aural Analytics, the industry’s leading neuroscience company harnessing the clinical utility of speech across age ranges and around the world.

“We eagerly look forward to collaborating with Medidata and its partners, as we jointly support and advance the decentralized clinical trial (DCT) process with AI-powered remote patient monitoring technology to better aggregate patient data,” said Arik Ben Ishay, CEO of Biobeat, a medtech company with unique health-AI capabilities in the patient monitoring space.

“Blue Spark is excited to become one of the first members of Medidata Sensor Cloud Network. The integration of our TempTraq wearable, wireless continuous temperature monitoring platform gives researchers access to real-time continuous human body temperature data, fed right into the Sensor Cloud Network. TempTraq has been clinically shown to detect fevers up to 18 hours earlier than the standard of care,” said John Gannon, president and CEO of Blue Spark Technologies, Inc., an innovator in wearable, medical device solutions.

“We are very pleased to partner with Medidata’s Sensor Cloud team in making it easier for Life Science organizations to execute global clinical trials, using Glooko’s Connected Research platform. This will benefit researchers in collecting digital endpoints while providing patients with a better trial experience, which will ultimately result in more efficient development of new and novel therapeutics for all disease states,” said Komathi Stem, Chief Operating Officer of Glooko, a digital health company that uses AI/ML algorithms to deliver precision engagement, transform care, and accelerate clinical research.

“We are thrilled to announce this unique partnership with the Medidata Sensor Cloud Network as both of our companies believe that moving clinical research to the home with decentralized data collection will improve the quality of the industry, translating to overall improvements in treatments,” said Clint McClellan, CEO, Indie Health, which makes decentralized clinical trials and remote patient monitoring easy, affordable, scalable, and reliable.

“We are leveraging the tools and technology available in the Medidata Sensor Cloud Network to advance and accelerate our work in the development of fall risk detection algorithms in the Multiple Sclerosis population, a disease that affects 2.3M patients worldwide, 50% of whom will experience a fall that negatively impacts their quality of life,” said Dr. Ryan McGinnis, Head of the MSense group at the University of Vermont. “The Sensor Cloud Network is allowing us to explore the combination of patient reported outcomes and medical-grade wearables data in remote settings at scale to better understand this problem and to develop a digital intervention.”

Medidata is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 2,000+ customers and partners access the world’s most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

