Budderfly’s Subway Pilot Shows 50% Energy Savings with New RSG Capsule Pak ECO™ Refrigeration Systems

HUDSON, Wis. & SHELTON, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Refrigerated Solutions Group (RSG), an industry leader in refrigerated equipment and service, and Budderfly, one of the country’s fastest-growing providers of comprehensive energy management solutions, today announced the results of energy efficiency pilot projects across two Subway restaurant locations using RSG’s Capsule Pak ECO™. Capsule Pak ECO™ is a new, self-contained refrigeration system for indoor walk-in coolers and freezers. Findings from the pilot show that the Capsule Pak ECO™ system can save quick service restaurants (QSRs) an average of 50% on their walk-in refrigeration unit’s energy bills, and more when combined with Budderfly’s energy efficiency as a service (EEaaS) solutions.

For the pilot, Budderfly replaced legacy refrigeration systems, made up of multiple motors and controls, with new Capsule Pak ECO™ systems at two Subway locations in Woodbridge and Southport, Connecticut. At the Woodbridge location, Budderfly installed Capsule Pak ECO™ systems in the cooler and freezer; at the Southport location, Budderfly replaced the cooler’s existing Capsule Pak™ with a new Capsule Pak ECO system.

Capsule Pak ECO™ systems are sustainable and compliant with U.S. Department of Energy, California Air Resources Board, and Environmental Protection Agency SNAP (Sustainable New Alternatives Policy) standards. The patent-pending design uses efficient component parts and R290 as a natural refrigerant to deliver eco-friendly cooling solutions.

The Capsule Pak ECO™ is also simple to install and requires 20% less space than legacy systems. Its smaller size and reduced weight allow for more workspace and easier handling. In addition, all models are cord and plug connected and do not require floor drains, reducing installation and plumbing costs.

Capsule Pak ECO models will be available from RSG beginning in July with all models on-hand by September 2022.

“We are extremely pleased with the successful pilot results in Connecticut,” said Dan Hinkle, Chief Commercial Officer of RSG. “We are also very excited to be working with a company like Budderfly, who is dedicated to providing the most environmentally friendly and energy efficient solutions.”

“At Budderfly, we take great pride in being early adopters of the newest, most innovative energy- and cost-saving technologies,” said Al Subbloie, Founder & CEO of Budderfly. “This relationship is very important to us and we’re thrilled with the outstanding results from the RSG Capsule Pak Eco™ pilot projects in Connecticut and look forward to installing many more at our customers’ locations.”

RSG plans to work with Budderfly in a number of locations in the coming months to deliver cost-savings and emissions-reductions benefits to QSRs and foodservice businesses across the country.

ABOUT REFRIGERATED SOLUTIONS GROUP



Refrigerated Solutions Group is an industry leader with over 150 years of combined history between the Master-Bilt® and Norlake® brands. Master-Bilt, founded in 1938, offers a complete line of coolers, freezers, and refrigeration for commercial Foodservice applications. Master-Bilt’s markets of specialty include institutional settings, restaurants, small footprint retail and convenience stores. For more information on Master-Bilt’s full product line please visit www.master-bilt.com. Norlake, founded in 1947, manufactures quality products to serve a wide range of Foodservice and Scientific refrigeration needs. To better align with customer needs, Norlake maintains separate Foodservice and Scientific divisions. From reach-ins and prep equipment to environmental walk-in rooms, Norlake offers a wide selection of commercial refrigeration products that can be found at www.norlake.com.

ABOUT BUDDERFLY



Budderfly is disrupting the energy industry by offering the first, true one-stop outsourcing solution, delivering deep energy efficiency and sustainability benefits for repeatable businesses, such as franchisees, quick service restaurants, assisted living facilities, day care centers, retail and more. With no upfront cost to its customers, Budderfly combines patented technologies and expert installation teams to deliver a combination of proprietary energy software, IoT devices, upgraded LED lights, HVAC replacements and improvements, freezer & refrigeration upgrades and controls, options for comprehensive maintenance, and more, spanning more than 20 carefully integrated savings solutions. The result is significant energy expense savings, upgraded facilities, and a reduced carbon footprint for its clients. Budderfly ranked #2 in energy companies and #10 overall on the 2021 Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list. For more information visit www.budderfly.com or follow us on Twitter @BudderflyEnergy.

