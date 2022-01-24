LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform, a technology start-up creating AI technology for a safer, more comfortable future, and its Founder Andy Khawaja were recently featured on the cover of The Chief’s Digest magazine for astounding advancements in AI technology.





In one of its latest issues, The Chief’s Digest focused on the “Smartest Companies of 2022,” and Andy Khawaja’s company – Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform – was highlighted for its achievements.

The Chief’s Digest wrote, “Spearheaded by Dr. Andy Khawaja, AIDP is building a new future and changing the way tasks will be performed.”

The focus of the article centered around Andy Khawaja and his shift out of the payment services industry and into his limitless pioneer program that AIDP is designing – “ISABELLA.”

Dr. Khawaja is celebrated globally as a technological genius and master innovator, but he notes that his team is very important in reaching the goals he sets to create a better future for mankind.

“At AIDP, everyone has a crucial role to play… this is essential to our culture,” Andy Khawaja said.

The publication stated, “As a smart and innovative brand, AIDP is contributing to the global platform by changing the world. Creating a better future is the number one priority for AIDP.”

The Chief’s Digest focuses on Andy Khawaja’s background and achievements as well as his current philanthropic missions. The article gives an in-depth look at Dr. Andy Khawaja as a person, as well as his motivation.

Andy Khawaja proudly accepted this accolade and stated, “I firmly believe that the difference we can make on this earth while we are here is all we can leave behind – the products, solutions, and innovations we can gift generations with so that they may live better lives.”

Led by such a driven, high achiever, Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform is poised to offer new, limitless technology globally.

About Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform:

Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform is creating new AI technology for compatible systems and machines to build a safer, more sustainable future for mankind. Please visit http://www.ai-dp.com/ for more information.

