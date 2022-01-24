Getac’s Introduces New X600 Fully Rugged Mobile Workstation – Formidable Performance and Connectivity in a Single Solution for Today’s Mission Critical Ops

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Getac Technology Corporation, a leading producer of rugged technology today announced the launch of its X600 and X600 Pro, two powerful new 15.6” fully rugged mobile workstation variants designed to deliver comprehensive mobile C3 planning for professionals requiring optimal performance, security and data transmission capabilities and exceptional reliability across a wide range of operationally challenging environments.

Unparalleled performance

The X600 is designed to enable users to achieve mission-critical tasks quickly and efficiently. Running the latest Windows 11 Pro operating system (OS) and featuring an Intel® Core™ 11th gen i5/i7/i9 H-Series (High Performance Optimized for Mobile) processor with integrated Intel® UHD Graphics, delivering exceptional performance in a diverse range of data and or graphically-intensive operational scenarios, such as C3 for defense, railway track inspection and oil & gas sensor analysis even in harsh environments. Offering 16GB DDR4 RAM memory as standard (with up to 128GB optional) ensures lightning-fast processing speeds, while an optional NVIDIA® Quadro® RTX3000 discrete graphics controller can elevate the graphical performance to even higher standards if required.

Outstanding expandability

The X600 boasts exceptional expandability to match modern data demands, supporting three PCIe SSDs for up to 6TB internal storage. The X600 Pro takes this further still, featuring PCMCIA and Express card slots as standard, alongside additional expanded battery capacity and DVD super drive/optional Blu-ray drive support, for even greater capability both in and out of the field.

Powerful connectivity and security

Mission critical professionals working in the field must be able to communicate clearly and effectively, access information, gather intelligence and make analytical decisions, regardless of their location. Designed with these demands in mind, the X600 features a diverse array of industry-leading connectivity options, including dual 2.5GBASE-T Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, optional dedicated GPS, and optional 4G LTE with integrated GPS. The device also includes multiple I/O interfaces, such as Thunderbolt™4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and serial port.

The X600 includes the latest physical security and data security features as well. Self-encrypting drives, smart card reader, TPM 2.0, Intel® vPro™ technology, optional Windows Hello face-authentication, and optional fingerprint reader keep sensitive data safe, while a built-in Kensington lock slot can be used to protect the device against theft.

Highly versatile and mobile

The X600 boasts a large 15.6” FHD display with optional capacitive 10-point touch, meaning it can be operated when cold, wet, or even while wearing gloves. Getac’s proprietary LumiBond® screen technology also delivers superb color, contrast, and brightness (1,000 nits) making it easily readable, even in direct sunlight. Weighing less than 5kg/10lbs, the X600 is also incredibly light for such a powerful device, while its compact form factor and dual hot-swappable batteries makes it ideally suited to extended use in the field. Furthermore, legacy device support means customers can use the X600 in conjunction with a wide array of their existing peripherals, right out of the box.

Fully rugged reliability

Like all Getac devices, the X600 is built rugged from the ground up to withstand physical impacts, harsh temperatures, moisture, and dust intrusion, assuring the highest levels of performance and reliability during field operations in the field. Rugged features include IP66-rated ingress protection, MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461G and optional CID2 (ANSI/UL 12.12.91) certification, vibration and 4ft (1.2m) drop resistance, as well as optional salt fog-resistance. The X600 is also protected by Getac’s industry leading 3-year Bumper-to-Bumper warranty, including accidental damage as standard, for complete peace of mind.

“As digital transformation continues to evolve and modify existing processes and user experiences in order to meet dynamic market requirements across a wide range of sectors, the need for powerful, yet portable, mobile workstations and devices that can withstand environmental demands of field operations is growing at an exponential rate,” says Mike McMahon, President of Getac of North America. “With the launch of the X600 rugged mobile workstation, Getac is once again raising the bar for the rugged mobile computing industry, delivering desktop-level performance and exceptional reliability in a single, complete package,” comments McMahon. “Just like the award-winning B360, the X600 has been inspired by our customers and our commitment to helping them meet their growing need for powerful yet portable field operations solutions that can handle tasks of enormous complexity,” further notes McMahon.

Availability

The X600 and X600 Pro will be available in October 2022.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology, including laptops, tablets, software and video solutions. Getac’s solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Getac Technology Corporation.

