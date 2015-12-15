Aizon Wins “Best AI-based Solution for Manufacturing” Award in 2022 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aiawards—Aizon, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) SaaS provider that transforms pharmaceutical manufacturing operations, today announced that it has been named “Best AI-based Solution for Manufacturing” in the fifth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

Aizon’s platform leverages Industry 4.0 technologies including AI and machine learning (ML) to improve manufacturing operations for the biopharmaceutical industry. By implementing AI, manufacturers can more deeply understand their operations and predict issues before they occur.

Anticipating the performance of a process before it has ended can enable pharmaceutical companies to significantly improve yield output and drastically reduce manufacturing costs for any given process.

The solution also allows for a reduction in manual operations from days or weeks to minutes or hours. Importantly, Aizon’s solution can minimize batch rejection through automated deviation prediction. Manufacturers can continuously control for any potential multivariate outliers and their causes, even when inside the specification limits.

“At Aizon, we are committed to delivering compliant automation and solutions to improve yield and quality to highly regulated industries through the development of Pharma 4.0 based products that leverage AI,” said John Vitalie, CEO of Aizon. “Transforming manufacturing operations with the use of advanced analytics and AI, optimizes production and quality. Leveraging a wider variety of data and applying real-time predictive intelligence is a fundamental shift away from the way drugs have been manufactured for many years. This type of automation is enabling major performance improvement for all sizes of manufacturers and there is no technical barrier to applying data intelligence and predictability throughout the whole process to not only save time and money – but also to save more lives and improve the health of millions around the globe.”

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories. This year’s program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

“The reality is that pharmaceutical companies have lagged behind other industries with regard to adopting new technology and manufacturing specifically – the core part of the supply chain – has remained virtually unchanged,” said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “By helping these companies discover hidden insights and analyze their processes through the power of AI, Aizon enables the production of drugs at higher quality while reducing time to market. Congratulations to the entire Aizon team on winning a well-deserved 2022 AI Breakthrough Award.”

Aizon is working with global leading Life Sciences organizations to set the new standard for regulated industries and their use of AI.

About Aizon



Aizon is an AI software provider that transforms manufacturing operations with the use of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and other smart factory technologies focused on optimizing production within highly regulated industries. The Aizon AI platform seamlessly integrates unlimited sources of structured and unstructured data to deliver actionable insights across all manufacturing sites. Aizon offers an intuitive way to gain meaningful operational intelligence by enabling real-time visibility and predictive insights in a GxP compliant manner with end-to-end data integrity.

For more information, please visit Aizon.ai

About AI Breakthrough



Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

Contacts

Noel Ortiz



VP Marketing, Aizon



(+34) 623 04 10 94



[email protected]