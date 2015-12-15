Financial Executives International (FEI) Boston Announces New Board of Directors for 2022-23 Program Year

Continued Best-in-Class Programs including Career Advancement, Professional Development and Networking for CFOs and Senior Financial Professionals

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Careers–The Boston Chapter of Financial Executives International (FEI), the premier association for leading financial executives, today announced its incoming Board of Directors. The Boston chapter, one of the largest of FEI’s 65 chapters, includes financial management decision-makers from all of the region’s major industries across public, private, non-profit and educational sectors. FEI enhances member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research and publications.

Incoming FEI Boston President Chris Caprio, CFO, Focus Technologies commented, “I look forward to leveraging last year’s success with continued opportunities for financial executives to advance. We have programs for those starting their careers, mid-career professionals and also for senior financial executives.”

He continued, “By bringing together a wide network of financial leaders, FEI Boston offers unequaled opportunities for its members, partners and the Boston business community.”

FY 2023 FEI Boston Chapter Board of Directors:

President: Chris Caprio, CFO, Focus Technology Solutions

Chris Caprio, CFO, Focus Technology Solutions Vice President: Glen Bunnell, CFO, Micron Solutions

Glen Bunnell, CFO, Micron Solutions Treasurer: Priya Chanduraj, Finance Director, Schneider Electric

Priya Chanduraj, Finance Director, Schneider Electric Past President/Nominating Chair: Beth Kurth, Partner, Conway Communications Investor Relations

Beth Kurth, Partner, Conway Communications Investor Relations Academic Relations Co-Chairs: Mary Lambert, Director, Finance and Business Services, Bose Corporation and Dave Sackett, Chief Solutions Architect, Visibility Corporation

Mary Lambert, Director, Finance and Business Services, Bose Corporation and Dave Sackett, Chief Solutions Architect, Visibility Corporation Membership Co-Chairs: Jim McInnis, Chief Administrative Officer, Consumer Direct Care Network and Mark B. Synnott, Corporate & Investor Advisors LLC

Jim McInnis, Chief Administrative Officer, Consumer Direct Care Network and Mark B. Synnott, Corporate & Investor Advisors LLC Partners Chair: Donna Desmond, EVP/CFO, Old Colony YMCA

Donna Desmond, EVP/CFO, Old Colony YMCA Programming Co-Chairs: David Lawson, Independent CFO and Todd Spencer, Director of Finance, Mass General Brigham Home Care

David Lawson, Independent CFO and Todd Spencer, Director of Finance, Mass General Brigham Home Care Director Emeritus: Alan Faber, Principal, Alan Faber Growth Strategies LLC

About FEI Boston

Representing a broad spectrum of industries and companies, FEI’s Boston Chapter is one of the largest chapters of the premier professional association for senior and mid-level financial executives. Chapter membership provides the opportunity to interact, learn and network with local, regional and national financial leaders. FEI Boston offers executive events, professional development opportunities, career management programs, social events, webinars, monthly newsletters, access to the Membership Directory, CPE credits and more. Visit http:/www.boston.financialexecutives.org, join our LinkedIn group and follow us on Twitter @FEIBoston to learn more.

