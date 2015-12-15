Akadeum Life Sciences Granted Transformative Patent for Buoyancy-Based Cell Separation “Microbubble” Technology

The patent bolsters Akadeum’s intellectual property and protects its current and future roster of buoyant separation products and applications

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc., a global leader in buoyancy-based technology in cell therapy manufacturing, clinical diagnostics, and cell and molecular research for human health and life sciences, today announces a patent issuance for its proprietary method of buoyancy-based cell sorting (BACS ™) technologies from biological fluid samples.

The patent applies to the company’s comprehensive portfolio of cell separation products, explicitly acknowledging the use of buoyant microbubbles to separate targeted cell groups. Most notably, the patent protects Akadeum’s industry-leading T and B Cell isolation kits along with its entire portfolio of cell separation technology kit products. A strong positioning point of the patent is the protection for all future applications and products under the buoyant separation protocols in the pipeline. These include Akadeum’s upcoming leukopaks isolation and dead cell removal kits.

This transformative patent strengthens the company’s position to license its technology for broader use in ongoing cell and gene-based therapy research in many areas, such as immuno-oncology.

“From day one, our mission has been to solve today’s problems facing researchers and scientists in the field of cell separation,” said Brandon McNaughton, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Akadeum. “The issuance of this patent stems from the origins of Akadeum’s body of work and cements our position as the leading company offering solutions in flotation-based cell separation technologies. More importantly, this patent strengthens the ability for Akadeum to provide proprietary products that support groundbreaking biological and clinical discoveries of researchers.”

The patent, number 11,291,931 issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, marks Akadeum’s fourth issued patent strengthening the company’s position as a leader in cell separation-based technology since its 2014 founding. The use of cell separation technologies has nearly doubled over the past five years as research activity explodes with the confluence of technological advancements and the implementation of the immune system to study and diagnose diseases.

“In research settings, it is vital to have the ability to gently, quickly, and effectively isolate cells with minimal handling. By creating access to specific cell types, like T cells and B cells taken from tissue or blood, cell sorting and separation are carving a new path for applications to improve human health like cell therapy, single-cell sequencing, and the production of antibodies. However, common methods of cell sorting technology utilizing fluorescence or magnetics (FACS and MACS respectively) still present volume limitation challenges and time-consuming workflows,” added McNaughton.

Akadeum’s BACS™ technology is revolutionary because it utilizes low-density particles, called “microbubbles,” to float targeted cells to the top of a sample. BACS™ technology eliminates the need for a magnet or column within the separation process, creating a more cost-effective and less limited workflow than standard methods used throughout the industry. This simple method allows researchers to get as close to the biology they are studying as possible due to the reduced workflow time and gentleness, resulting in an efficient high purity and high yield sample. To learn more about Akadeum, visit https://www.akadeum.com/.

