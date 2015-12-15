DuploCloud Boasts Triple-Digit Company Growth Driven by Demand for its Award-Winning No-Code/Low-Code DevSecOps Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DuploCloud , the industry pioneer for no-code/low-code infrastructure automation and compliance, announced today the company has experienced unprecedented growth and demand for its award-winning industry-first DevSecOps Automation Platform. Since its debut in 2018, DuploCloud has experienced 270% year-over-year revenue growth and a 120% increase in the number of customers across a wide range of industries from healthcare to artificial intelligence.

The company also announced its Series A earlier this year. Embraced by early-stage startups, small and mid-sized enterprise companies, and driven by the increasing skills gap for DevOps engineers, DuploCloud’s DevOps-as-a-Service platform is designed to address all of the cloud infrastructure needs of growing companies.

“We’ve seen a major uptick in the need for secure and reliable automation and compliance tools for DevOps teams. The increase in DuploCloud’s customer base only proves the urgency for that need,” said Venkat Thiruvengadam, Founder and CEO of DuploCloud. “We are proud to be the platform of choice for our customers, and are looking forward to continuing to make security and compliance implementation easier than ever before for DevOps teams.”

Built by the original engineers of Microsoft Azure and AWS, DuploCloud’s no-code/low-code platform is the easiest to use and fastest to deploy for cloud infrastructure automation and compliance. Most cloud security software solutions are employed for post-provisioning and monitoring of the security and compliance controls, limiting their impact to a mere 30% of the entire solution. This leaves the core of the problem to be solved by human DevOps experts writing thousands of lines of automation code. DuploCloud on the other hand is fundamentally a provisioning system with built-in compliance controls, then adds monitoring and auditing. The solution frees DevOps engineers from the mundane tasks, allowing them to focus on activities that truly differentiate the business.

DuploCloud offers one uniform platform with many pricing options based on customer needs. With DuploCloud, companies see 10x faster deployment, faster implementation of security and compliance frameworks, and 24×7 infrastructure monitoring and alerting. To learn more about DuploCloud and its pricing visit https://duplocloud.com/pricing/ .

DuploCloud will be exhibiting at the Collision Conference (Booth #E204) in Toronto on June 20-23, 2022. To learn more visit https://collisionconf.com/ .

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry’s only end-to-end low-code/no-code DevOps automation and compliance platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for everyone. Founded in 2017 and built by the original engineers of Microsoft Azure and AWS, the software platform helps startups, SMBs, and companies that are building enterprise-grade applications or migrating to the cloud, save time and money. The DuploCloud platform translates high-level application specifications into detailed and fully managed cloud configurations utilizing best practices around security, availability, and compliance guidelines. Investors in the company include Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital . Learn more at https://duplocloud.com/ .