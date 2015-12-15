AMCS Unveils the AMCS Platform Summer 22 Release Introducing New AI Driven Solutions and Greater Automation

LIMERICK, Ireland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMCS, the world’s leading technology provider for the environmental, waste, recycling, and resource management industry, today announced the AMCS Platform Summer 22 release, the second of three feature releases planned this year.

“In our current inflationary times our customers require agility and automation. This release delivers much-needed visibility and control by automating key finance functions such as invoicing and price change management. Our investment in AI technology provides actionable insights, helping our customers improve the quality of their resource management to drive both efficiency and sustainability,” said Elaine Treacy, Global Product Director at AMCS.

A major innovation in this release is AMCS Vision AI, a new solution utilizing the latest advances in AI technology to automatically analyze material streams to detect contamination and overfilled containers at the curbside.

The invoicing and pricing capabilities of the AMCS Platform have been enhanced to streamline processes to deliver agility, higher performance, and improved user experience.

In the Digital Engagement suite, AMCS Platform now includes mobile shopping cart experience, including multi-channel payments options. Users can easily deploy rich multimedia presentations of their service offerings and new interactive self-service options on their website. New digital payment options include Apple Pay, Google Pay and Bank Bill Presentment.

For post collection activities, AMCS releases new recycling features such as Finished Goods Inventory Tagging and LEED reporting to digitize processes. A new innovative solution is also introduced for unattended scale operations with a mobile scale (weighbridge) capability that allows authorized drivers to access unattended scale sites. This release also integrates a wider range of hardware devices to control scale access (such as barriers, traffic lights) and facilitates faster payments with point-of-sale terminal integration.

AMCS Smart Dispatch solution now has support for high density residential route progress monitoring and enhanced route optimization features to support automated churn management and order slotting. To learn more about AMCS Platform Summer 22 Release, visit amcsgroup.com

About AMCS Group

AMCS, with offices in Europe, North America and Australia is a global technology leader for the environmental, waste, recycling, and resource industries. We help over 4,000 customers reduce their operating costs, increase asset utilization, optimize margins, drive sustainability, and improve customer service. Our enterprise software and SaaS solutions deliver digital innovation to the emerging circular economy around the world.

