Quanergy Welcomes Lori Sundberg as Chief Human Resources Officer

HR Veteran to Shape Culture, Increase Hiring Productivity, Manage Compensation Programs and More

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that Lori Sundberg has joined the company in the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).





In this role, Sundberg will work closely with the executive team to increase productivity in hiring and onboarding talent, advance a communication-rich and outcome-oriented culture, and manage public company compensation programs with the board. She brings over three decades of human resources experience to Quanergy, having previously worked for Western Digital, Jacobs, American Express, Arizona Public Service and others. She is a business-focused, global HR executive who has led large corporate initiatives focused on organizational effectiveness, culture/values, talent and performance, leadership development, M&A, workforce planning, recruiting, compensation and people strategy.

Sundberg has been recognized with the Power Woman Award from New York Moves Magazine and ranked as a Top 50 Women in Tech. She currently serves on the board of Shoals Technologies where she is the Compensation Committee Chair.

Lori Sundberg, Chief Human Resources Officer, Quanergy Systems, Inc., said: “I like to look at the big picture as well as at the specific HR goals as I’m developing strategy. HR must be closely tied to business goals while recognizing that people truly are an organization’s greatest resource. I’m glad to take on this new challenge in a company that has an innovative solution set and also clearly values its employees.”

Kevin Kennedy, CEO, Quanergy Systems, Inc., said: “Lori is a broad-based, global HR executive and leader with depth in organization design and other key HR areas. We look forward to seeing her expertise in action as Quanergy continues building out the HR function to attract, retain and engage the top talent that we need to achieve our business goals.”

For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy’s (NYSE: QNGY) mission is to create powerful, affordable smart LiDAR solutions for automotive and IoT applications to enhance people’s experiences and safety. Quanergy has developed the only true 100% solid-state CMOS LiDAR sensor built on optical phased array (OPA) technology to enable the mass production of low-cost, highly reliable 3D LiDAR solutions. Through Quanergy’s smart LiDAR solutions, businesses can now leverage real-time, advanced 3D insights to transform their operations in a variety of industries including industrial automation, physical security, smart cities, smart spaces and much more. Quanergy solutions are deployed by nearly 400 customers across the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.quanergy.com.

Contacts

Media Contact



Shannon Van Every



[email protected]

Investors:



[email protected]