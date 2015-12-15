American Century Investments® Selects Marstone to Provide Digital Wealth Management Platform for New and Existing End Clients

Digital advice services will now complement American Century’s robust investment offerings of mutual funds, ETFs, advisor-led portfolios and other investment solutions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banking—Marstone, Inc., a leading digital wealth technology firm, today announced a commercial relationship with American Century Investments, the $230 billion* global asset manager, providing clients with Marstone’s digital wealth management platform. This relationship marks the start of a new, digital-first business line for American Century, opening up its portfolios to a broader client base due to lower initial investment amounts, and providing Marstone’s digital advice services via its trusted client portal. As end clients’ investment needs change and new clients seek out advanced digital wealth solutions from their chosen financial partners, Marstone provides a modern, unified customer experience that enables clients to open and manage their unique digital advice accounts. Together, Marstone and American Century are striving to provide a futureproof investment platform for the next generation of investors.

“For nearly a decade, Marstone has been one of the only fintech platforms focused on the enterprise market, and in that time, we’ve come to deeply understand the importance of offering seamlessly scalable and accessible digital wealth products for a wide range of clients,” said Margaret J. Hartigan, CEO, Marstone. “American Century’s existing investment offerings are a perfect fit with our platform, and we look forward to delivering an expanded digital experience with rapid time-to-market.”

Marstone’s digital wealth management approach will arm American Century with a variety of key features, including:

Fully customizable investor assessment and risk tolerance questionnaire;

Client onboarding;

Personalized client dashboard;

Money movement capabilities including initial funding, one-time and recurring contributions and withdrawals;

Trading & rebalancing services pertaining to the user’s digital advice accounts;

Goals-based planning functionality.

With eight offices globally, American Century has strived to provide best-in-class investment management services to clients for over 60 years.

“American Century Investments puts our clients’ needs first and is dedicated to helping clients achieve financial success. We believe digital advice will help us gain a better understanding of clients’ ever-evolving situations and expectations,” said Wayne Park, senior vice president of Personal Financial Solutions. “Working with Marstone allows us to continue to evolve and grow with our clients, adding a strong digital advice tool as our relationship expands in the coming years.”

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments’ 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Frankfurt; Hong Kong; Sydney; Los Angeles; Santa Clara, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40 percent of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, non-profit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40 percent of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.8 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

About Marstone

Marstone is a leading digital wealth management platform with a mission to enhance financial literacy, deepen financial inclusion, and humanize finance for all. Its enterprise-ready solution, Powered by MarstoneTM, enables financial institutions to efficiently and affordably reach, acquire, and retain clients who seek straightforward information and engagement around their finances.

As a proven and trusted technology partner, Marstone has comprehensive integrations with custodians including Pershing, core banking platforms including Fiserv, account aggregation platforms, and investment managers. These integrations, in addition to Marstone’s partnerships with globally recognized foundations including the World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and leadership participation in the Milken Institute’s FinTech Advisory Committee, provide organizations the opportunity to deploy a technology that will help future-proof their businesses as consumer expectations for digital wealth management evolve.

*Assets under supervision as of 3/21/2022.

