Learning Alliance Graduates Complete New Broadband Wireless Digital Installer Program

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT—Learning Alliance (LAC) announces the launch of a two-week wireless integration program called Broadband Wireless Digital Installer (BWDI). This course covers the protocols, technical knowledge and techniques needed to work as a technician in the broadband wireless field.

Students are introduced to wireless antenna systems at the small cell, distributed antenna system, and CBRS base level. There is a focus on data center-based structured wiring that corresponds to the Edge Computing requirements that new 5G systems are implementing. Students also learn the difference between spectrum options, how that spectrum is allocated and what type of distributed systems work best with each segment of the spectrum.

“Our new wireless program aligns with the Department of Labor standards for Telecommunications Equipment Installers. Each student performs 112 hours of instruction in a pre-apprenticeship format to obtain skills required to be central office installers, DAS technicians, and in-building RF technicians,” said Fred Arnold, Executive Director of Learning Alliance.

Students also become familiar with the different aspects of microcell sites, their components and how data is transmitted from antennas to base stations to backhaul systems. They see how fiber optic cabling has been introduced to antenna systems, known as fiber to the antenna, to create faster low-loss networks. They utilize wiring guides, schematics, and other required documents to build out wireless-based systems.

“We are excited to be offering this new program that prepares students for several opportunities that use or operate with Ethernet and Wireless devices, IT, Servers, Data Centers, Wireless Installations, Wire Harnesses, and more,” said Derrick Francis, Director of Education at LAC.

Upon completion of the program, students become certified in Professional Installer, NCTI Wireless Installer, and receive LAC’s diploma, which includes Dot Flagging, Bucket Truck, Small Cell, Lacing and Labeling, Lockout Tag Out and Schematics Readings.

About Learning Alliance

Learning Alliance Corporation partners with businesses, colleges, and universities to bring U.S. Veterans and civilians stronger training initiatives that equate to solid career growth. By partnering with employers nationwide, Learning Alliance Corporation has created workshops, labs and simulation programs that align the theoretical concepts with real-world application learning. This adaptable approach creates learning solutions based on the community-specific goals, industry, staff skill level, and corporate culture. Learning Alliance Corporation provides quality instructors who are highly trained and specialize in the areas they teach. Learn more at https://www.mylearningalliance.com, or contact Lymaris Pabellon at [email protected].

