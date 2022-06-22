Andes Wealth Technologies Awarded Patent on Investor Risk Management System

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Andes Wealth Technologies, the first company to combine behavioral finance and risk analytics, empowering financial advisors to differentiate, satisfy Reg BI, and deliver hyper-personalized services, announces today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has approved its patent application, Investor Risk Management System, covering the company’s proprietary Risk Tolerance Test and deep analytics.

Winner of the 2021 WealthManagement.com Industry Award in the Risk Tolerance category, Andes’ direct, transparent and defensible Risk Tolerance Test maps an investor’s risk preference directly to one of their financial advisor’s model portfolios.

Andes uses deep analytics to calculate the risk and return of any investment over any period of time from one month to thirty years, forming a complete picture of risk in support of Andes’ behavioral finance module, which allows financial advisors to deliver timely insights about investments that reinforce conversations around emotions and biases, realign risk perceptions, and create more successful outcomes.

The company’s now-patented deep analytics capabilities and Risk Tolerance Test, which achieved an 8.20 average user rating in the 2022 T3/Inside Information Survey, are important components of a four-dimensional risk framework that encompasses risk tolerance, risk capacity, risk perception, and risk composure.

“We put a lot of thoughts into our methodologies, and we are pleased that the USPTO has recognized our ingenuity. Deep analytics, in particular, has been an engineering feat,” said Andes’ founder and CEO, Helen Yang, the inventor of the patent.

The patent was filed on May 21, 2019, and approved on June 13, 2022. The application id is 16/418.627.

About Andes Wealth Technologies

Andes Wealth Technologies is the first company to combine behavioral finance with deep analytics to help financial advisors differentiate and deliver truly personalized services.

Inspired by Dr. Andrew Lo from MIT and his Adaptive Markets Theory, Andes Wealth Platform has received numerous awards:

Winner, 2022 Family Wealth Report Award

Winner, 2022 WealthTech Americas Award

Winner, 2021 WealthManagement.com Industry Award

Finalist, 2021 MMI/Barron’s Industry Award

To learn more, visit https://andeswealth.com.

