Aquarius AI Inc. Announces Signing of Letter of Intent to Exclusively Operate 53MW of Hydro Powered Bitcoin Mining Hosting

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 22, 2022) – Aquarius AI Inc. (CSE: AQUA) (“AQUA” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to acquire the sole and exclusive use of 53MW of hydro powered Bitcoin mining datacenter hosting within Canada (the “Hosting”).

Split across multiple sites within Canada, upon the execution of a binding definitive agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”), the Company will have the exclusive right to use or resell up to 53MW of hydro powered Bitcoin mining hosting capacity. The Company anticipates offering third parties the opportunity to use spare capacity until such a time that the Company has fully utilized all 53MW of hosting with its own Bitcoin mining rigs.

The hosting primarily uses immersion technology, which offers multiple benefits to the Company. It extends the life of the Rigs while offering the option to overclock the Rigs to significantly increase their hash rate. The Company anticipates that the hash rate of Rigs hosted in the immersion facilities may be able to increase their hash rate output by around 50% above the manufacturers quoted hash rate. Further details of the overclocking hash rate improvements will follow once the Company has completed robust testing of the mining rigs in the immersion facilities.

Owen Sagness, Director of Operations at AQUA stated, “The current market presents an unparalleled opportunity to build the future of industrial scale Bitcoin mining at prices not seen for several years. Here at AQUA we are carefully and cost effectively selecting opportunities that position us for strong growth over the coming years.”

The transactions contemplated by the LOI remain subject to various conditions, including, without limitation, completion of satisfactory due diligence review by AQUA and entry into the Definitive Agreement.

