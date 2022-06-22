Infinity Stone Begins Work Program at Buda Lithium Pegmatite Project

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 22, 2022) – Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I) (the “Company” or “Infinity Stone“) is pleased to announce the initiation of an exploration program today at its Buda Lithium Pegmatite Project located 50 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The 2022 work program (the “Program“) will focus on two historic pegmatite occurrences on the property. The Buda Occurrence, located 1,700 m northwest of the former Buda Station and the Steep Rock Occurrence, located 900 m west of the Buda Occurrence.

This week-long Program will include prospecting, sampling, hand stripping, and channel sampling. The majority of the work for the Program will focus on the Buda Occurrence with prospecting and sampling being conducted at the Steep Rock Occurrence.

High-resolution photos will be collected of samples and drone imagery will be utilised to aid current and future exploration.

All samples collected will be assayed for lithium, niobium, tantalum, rubidium, as well as other elements thought to be contained within these pegmatite intrusions.

This Program aims to validate historic data and to acquire further geochemical data on the pegmatites in order to develop these occurrences into “drill-ready” targets. On completion of the Program, samples will be immediately sent to an accredited assay lab in Thunder Bay for analysis.

Buda Pegmatite Property Highlights

Property hosts 7 LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum) pegmatites mapped in the early 1980s.

Historic sampling data reveals elevated values of lithium, cesium, tantalum, niobium, and rubidium. Systematic testing for lithium was not completed in past programs.

Steep Rock Main Pegmatite Dike, the largest known pegmatite dike on the property, is 450 metres in strike length with an apparent width varying from 40 to 140 metres. (1)

Buda Dike has an exposed strike length of 360 metres and a maximum exposed thickness of 25 metres. (1)(3)

50km from Thunder Bay, Ontario, where Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. intends to build a new lithium refinery. (2)

26km north of Infinity Stone’s Rockstone Graphite Property.

About the Buda Pegmatite Property

The Buda Pegmatite Property is located 50 kilometres west of the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario, along Highway 17/11. Access to the property is excellent, via Highway 17/11 which traverses the western edge of the property, and a network of bush roads which provide access throughout the interior of the property. The property consists of a single block of 68 cells covering 1,451 hectares (3,585 acres).

The last significant program on the property was conducted in the early 1980s by Steep Rock Iron Mines, which was exploring for feldspar. According to documentation by Steep Rock, Buda Station area hosts a “significantly large pegmatite dike worthy of economic consideration.” Seven pegmatite dikes were mapped on the property, the largest being Steep Rock Dike. (1)

In 2009, three grab samples were extracted from exposed pegmatite near Buda Station. One of the specimens returned 210 ppm lithium and two of the samples returned elevated niobium (102 ppm and 143 ppm) and rubidium (764 ppm and 1080 ppm). Cesium and tantalum values were also found to be moderately elevated. *

* Note: Grab samples are selective in nature and mineralization and grades are not necessarily reflective of the mineralization hosted by the property.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

References

(1) Bernatchez, R.A., 1981. “Geological mapping of the Peterson-Skalesky feldspar property for Steep Rock Iron Mines Limited, Atikokan, Ontario”. MNDM Assessment Report 51A12NW0003.

(2) Avalon Advanced Materials Inc news release dated April 4, 2022: “Avalon announces partnership agreement to establish Ontario’s first regional Lithium Battery Materials Refinery in Thunder Bay”

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/avalon-announces-partnership-agreement-to-establish-ontario-s-first-regional-lithium-battery-materials-refinery-in-thunder-bay-830175516.html

(3) Carter, M.W., 1990. “Geology of Goldie and Horne Townships”. Ontario Geological Survey Open File Report 5720.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone’s mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. The Company’s primary business units include HealthCheck (Stratum Health Technologies LLC) and its energy metals portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.

Zayn Kalyan

CEO and Director

[email protected]

Direct: 778-938-3367

