Arduino Empowers Gen Z to Transform the Enterprise World

With $32 Million in New Capital from Robert Bosch Venture Capital, Renesas, Anzu Partners and Arm, Arduino’s Vision for Universal Innovation Moves from the Garage and Classroom to the Enterprise with New Professional Offerings

LUGANO, Switzerland & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BigTech–Arduino, an open-source company used by tens of millions of developers around the world, today unveiled plans to expand its portfolio of hardware, software, connectivity and developer tools for professionals. This move brings more of the speed, simplicity and power of the Arduino innovation platform to the enterprise, providing a new generation of engineers with the flexibility and access they have come to expect in a work environment. By expanding its enterprise-scale offerings, Arduino is charting a new strategic course, focusing on larger organizations while also maintaining its commitment to deliver the industry’s most innovative tools for makers and students.

“The way corporations solve contemporary challenges and identify new business opportunities is quickly evolving as a new generation of engineers moves into the workforce in larger numbers. With this investment we are developing and delivering a new range of dedicated enterprise solutions to ignite this transformation” commented Fabio Violante, CEO of Arduino.

Generation Z and Millennials combined make up over 63 percent of the global population, and according to a recent study detailed in Engineering.com, “workplace flexibility, team communication and the technological limitations of current design tools (source)” are among the biggest concerns for Millennial and Gen Z engineers.

“Engineers in these generations grew up using Arduino boards in STEM programs around the world, and they have become accustomed to the accessibility, simplicity and power of the company’s open-source hardware, software and cloud services,” said Massimo Banzi, co-founder, Chairman and CMO of Arduino. “They are now taking those demands into the enterprise as they enter the labor force.”

Arduino was born at the Interaction Design Institute Ivrea as an easy-to-use tool for fast prototyping, aimed at students without a background in electronics and programming. Over the years, Arduino expanded to offer tools for education and professionals. Today the Arduino ecosystem includes a broad range of partners and customers, and now the company has set its sights on empowering a new generation of professional engineers with enterprise-scale applications. To accomplish this, Arduino will expand its professional offerings, including:

Delivering specialized low code cloud services to accelerate the development and deployment of IoT applications to meet industry needs.

Offering new solutions for intelligent edge design – including new system modules.

Creating and integrating new AI capabilities for designers.

Enhancing global prototype-to-production capabilities by expanding its existing Systems Integrators Partner Program.

Partnering with Global Leaders; New Round of Funding Behind a New Vision

Arduino has a history of working closely with technology leaders around the world, including Arm, Google, Bosch, Intel and others, to ensure its products are always cutting edge, aligned with the latest trends and grounded in the real world. To help realize its new vision of expanding further into the enterprise, Arduino raised a Series B round of $32 million led by the global deep tech investor Robert Bosch Venture Capital (RBVC). Renesas, Anzu Partners, and Arm joined the round.

“Our new investors support our growth and our strategy, and understand the values and the transformative power of Arduino,” commented Fabio Violante.

“Arduino has an unprecedented worldwide community of developers,” said Dr. Ingo Ramesohl, managing director at RBVC. “The company is growing successfully beyond the prototyping business to become the core enabler in the industrial IoT (IIoT). We are excited to partner with Arduino as it moves forward to revolutionize the way enterprise professionals innovate.”

“Arduino has a unique opportunity to expand their already robust engineering community to encapsulate the enterprise market,” said Chris Allexandre, Senior Vice President and Executive at Renesas Electronics. “We are delighted to support them in their plans of broadening their customer base and becoming a disruptive enterprise platform.”

About Series B Investors

About Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH: RBVC is the corporate venture capital company of the Bosch Group, a leading global supplier of technology and services. RBVC invests worldwide in innovative start-up companies at all stages of their development. Its investment activities focus on technology companies working in areas of business of current and future relevance for Bosch, above all, automation and electrification, energy efficiency, enabling technologies, and healthcare systems. RBVC also invests in services and business models that are relevant to the above-mentioned areas of business. Furthermore, RBVC enables co-innovation between Bosch and start-ups through the Open Bosch Program. Additional information is available at: www.rbvc.com

About Arduino

Arduino is the leading open-source hardware and software company in the world. Born to provide an easy-to-use platform for anyone making interactive projects, Arduino has reached a global community and adapted to new needs and challenges, branching out into products for IoT, wearables, 3D printing and embedded environments. As of today, the Arduino community includes approximately 30 million active users.

