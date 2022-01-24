MOX Networks Announces 400G Network Upgrade

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bandwidth—MOX Networks, LLC (“MOX”), a leading fiber-optic network specialist, announces today the deployment of 400G-enabled long-haul routes on its network spanning the US and Japan.

With 400G quickly becoming the prevailing requirement for networks, MOX’s 400G network upgrade underscores the company’s commitment to support content and carrier providers and their customers’ digital transformation journeys.

MOX’s optimized wavelength network is designed to provide diverse and unique routes for multi-cloud and multi-market connectivity. Deploying 400G capability provides the speed and capacity required to meet the ever-growing demands of bandwidth-intensive operators that transport massive amounts of data and content from point to point.

“Evolving our network is critically important to MOX because we recognize the importance of implementing the newest network technologies and upgrades to effectively transport the unprecedented network demand driven by video streaming, cloud computing, and gaming, to name a few,” said Allen Meeks, COO of MOX Networks. “MOX’s Seattle to Chicago path is over 4,300 kilometers across the US with no regeneration, offering point-to-point delivery on a single set of cards. This is an exclusive route that has been rigorously tested and upgraded with the newest flex grid technology.”

These 400G upgrades come after MOX expanded its nationwide network capacity and route options across new points of presence (PoPs), boosting its ability to provide infinite capacity and support rapidly-evolving bandwidth requirements. For example, the 200-mile Seattle extension up from the newly completed Portland to Hillsboro diverse fiber route is near completion. The combined fiber routes will allow customers to bypass heavy traffic congestion points and increase network diversity options in the US Northwest while connecting to world-class data centers and PoPs across North America and Japan. MOX also owns and operates unique systems in Japan, which allows MOX to provide lit transport options across Japan and back to the US.

Reliable and secure, MOX’s upgraded fiber-optic network is helping to further unlock connectivity needs and build infinite capacity for the future.

ABOUT MOX

MOX Networks, LLC (“MOX”) is a leading fiber-optic network specialist. We build the capacity to deliver on the infinite possibilities for new paths, connections, and performance.

MOX responds to the increasingly complex requirements of hyperscalers, wireless service providers, government, municipalities, and public and private partnerships, with exclusive, custom design and deployment of unmatched low latency networks. Founded in 2013, MOX owns and operates unique lit and dark fiber routes throughout North America and Asia. For more information, visit moxnetworks.com.

