Ashvattha Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation of Preclinical Data on Hydroxyl Dendrimer-Based Therapeutics at the 2022 Neurofibromatosis (NF) Conference

Scientific collaborators at Indiana University School of Medicine will present preclinical data demonstrating Ashvattha’s hydroxyl dendrimer-based therapeutics reduce toxicity in targeted delivery to plexiform neurofibroma

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ashvattha Therapeutics (“Ashvattha”), a clinical stage company developing novel hydroxyl dendrimer therapeutics, today announced a poster presentation of preclinical data demonstrating its hydroxyl dendrimer-based therapeutics reduce toxicity in targeted delivery to plexiform neurofibroma, a slow growing tumor associated with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), at the 2022 Neurofibromatosis (NF) Conference hosted by the Children’s Tumor Foundation and taking place at Loews Philadelphia Hotel in Philadelphia, PA, June 18 – 21, 2022.

Poster presentation details can be found below:

Title: Hydroxyl Dendrimer Therapeutics Reduce Toxicity in Targeted Delivery to Plexiform Neurofibroma

Presenter: Emma C. Mazurek

Date: Sunday, June 19, 2022

Time: 5:40 – 7:40 p.m. ET

Location: Loews Philadelphia Hotel, Millennium Hall, Second Floor

About Ashvattha Therapeutics

Ashvattha Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company developing novel hydroxyl dendrimer therapeutics (HDTs) targeting unmet medical needs in neurology, ophthalmology, inflammatory diseases, and neuro-oncology. The therapies are based on hydroxyl dendrimers (HDs), a targeted platform technology exclusively licensed from our founders, Kannan Rangaramanujam and Sujatha Kannan at Johns Hopkins University. HDs chemically conjugated to disease modifying drugs create novel proprietary HD therapeutics (HDTs) selectively targeting reactive inflammatory cells in disease tissue with localized sustained effects. Ashvattha has initiated multiple programs with HDTs focused on neurology, ocular neovascular disease including neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), and hyperinflammation in diseases such as COVID-19. For more information, visit: www.avttx.com.

