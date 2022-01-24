Atrium Hospitality Promotes Rob Mangiarelli to President and Chief Operating Officer; Craig Mason Returns Full-time as President of Atrium Holding Company

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atrium Hospitality, one of the nation’s largest hotel operators, announces the promotion of Rob Mangiarelli to President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). In addition, after serving as interim head of Atrium Hospitality, Craig Mason returns full-time as President of Atrium Holding Company, the parent company of Atrium Hospitality. Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality was recently ranked #1 in customer satisfaction among third-party hotel management companies in the J.D. Power 2021 Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark. The company manages a portfolio of 82 hotels in 28 states, representing well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham and operates more than 20,000 guest rooms/suites and approximately 3 million square feet of event space.





Craig Mason said, “When Rob joined Atrium Hospitality a few months ago, he jumped right in and quickly proved to be a trusted leader who deftly manages teams and the day-to-day operations of the company. He’s effectively driving Atrium forward as an innovative, sales-driven organization that delivers exceptional guest experiences, all while poised for growth.”

Rob brings more than 25 years of hotel management experience to his newly expanded role as President and COO of Atrium Hospitality. He joined the management company earlier this year as Executive Vice President and COO. Prior to Atrium, Rob served as COO of Magna Hospitality, where he managed a $4 billion hotel and real estate portfolio. His impressive career also includes more than two decades with Hyatt Hotels Corporation, including as Global Head of Asset Management. At Hyatt, Rob was responsible for the areas of finance, revenue management, real estate, capital expenditures, technology, operations and human resources.

“I’m thrilled to lead Atrium’s exciting next phase in the company’s focused journey to grow and thrive,” said Rob Mangiarelli. “During this remarkable period in history, we’ve learned even more about the dynamic nature of the hospitality industry. Being nimble and persevering is the Atrium way, and we’ve mindfully assembled a fresh leadership structure and support functions to enhance team members’ progress, guests’ memorable experiences, and the company’s overall success against measured performance indicators.”

With more than 30 years of asset management experience, Craig resumes his role as President of Atrium Holding Company, representing the interests of the company’s investors and serving as the owner’s representative under the management arrangement with Atrium Hospitality. Craig will continue to oversee Atrium Holding Company’s asset management team as well as capital allocation and projects to ensure spending enhances the company’s portfolio. He will also assist the acquisitions team to identify, evaluate and execute viable hotel ventures to fuel the expansion of Atrium Hospitality’s award-winning management portfolio.

About Atrium Hospitality

Atrium Hospitality is ranked as one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company manages a portfolio of 82 hotels in 28 states, representing well-known brands such as: Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, among others. Atrium operates 20,463 guest rooms/suites and approximately 3 million square feet of event space. Atrium Hospitality was recently ranked #1 in customer satisfaction among third-party hotel management companies in the J.D. Power 2021 Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark. Atrium Hospitality’s six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation and Teamwork guide the Atrium SPIRIT for creating a welcoming environment for all, encouraging the personal and professional growth of the company’s Associates, and being a responsible community partner. Atrium is conserving the planet’s natural resources and being more efficient in support of the company’s commitment to sustainability, all while providing exceptional guest experiences. In 2022, Atrium Hospitality added another Atlanta Top Workplaces win to the company’s accolades and celebrated being recognized by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for a second year. Atrium supports a range of civic and community activities, and Atrium-managed properties nationwide are proud to take part in Project SEARCH, a school-to-work program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about Atrium, visit www.atriumhospitality.com.

