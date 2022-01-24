University of Phoenix announces transfer pathway agreement with Metropolitan Community College

Academic agreement supports pathway for students from community college to higher degrees at the University

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix announces a new academic agreement with Metropolitan Community College that provides streamlined transfer pathways for students with associate degrees to higher degrees at the University. The agreement also supports concurrent enrollment for Bachelor of Science in Health Management (BSHM), Bachelor of Science in Management (BSM), and Bachelor of Science in Information Technology programs (BSIT), and the RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. Concurrent enrollment allows students to take courses at both institutions simultaneously with the potential to save time towards degree completion.

The agreement allows nursing students at Metropolitan Community College an additional opportunity to save on the cost of their education, as University of Phoenix waives the tuition of every sixth course for Metropolitan Community College students who enroll in the RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program. Students who have graduated from Metropolitan Community College with their Associate Degree in Nursing and earned their nursing license may transfer up to 87 credits and begin their BSN at University of Phoenix.

“Our new agreement with Metropolitan Community College opens up educational opportunities the help students save time and money,” states Dr. John Woods, provost and chief academic officer of University of Phoenix. “We are proud to collaborate with community colleges to better serve busy working adult students as they seek to make efficient use of their studies in their chosen career path.”

University of Phoenix has established community college education service agreements across the U.S.

University of Phoenix has generous transfer policies and provides a supportive transfer pathway to all students, including students of community colleges. Prior eligible credits can cover up to 75% of a student’s bachelor’s degree. Additionally, Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) fees have been waived for students going forward; this assessment evaluates on-the-job training, workplace certifications, military service and experiences for college credit. It can help students save money and graduate faster.

Community college students transferring into University of Phoenix can save $144 on every 3-credit course at the University, and lock in with the fixed tuition rate for the completion of their degree program. For more information about the community college transfer rate, visit www.phoenix.edu/communitycollege.

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

