AutoFi Names Josh Baer as President

Former Santander and Capital One Executive brings deep Consumer Finance experience to AutoFi’s Leadership Team





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automotivefinance—AutoFi, the leading digital automotive commerce platform, announced today it has named Josh Baer as president. This key hire follows the recent company announcement of $85 million in funding to accelerate its growth. This is a pivotal next step for the largest independent financial technology company in automotive.

“Bringing finance innovation to the auto ecosystem is a critical part of our strategy and differentiation,” AutoFi CEO Kevin Singerman said. “Josh’s experience in credit, lending, automotive and risk management brings deep domain and operating expertise to better serve our dealer, OEM and lender customers with industry-leading products.”

As president, Baer will leverage his nearly 20 years of financial services experience to lead AutoFi’s lender and enterprise business segments. A seasoned change leader, his focus will be on accelerating the growth in these segments by bringing transformative retailing and financing experiences to market, enabling AutoFi partners to better address changing consumer preferences.

“AutoFi is a pioneer in the digitization of the auto industry,” said Baer. “The company is uniquely positioned with manufacturers, retailers, and lenders to deliver digital experiences that will drive the future of the market. The opportunity to shape such a large and complex industry is compelling and I couldn’t be more excited to join the AutoFi leadership team in delivering on this promise.“

Prior to AutoFi, Baer was a member of the Santander Consumer executive team, serving most recently as Head of Strategy following three years as the Chief Risk Officer. He also spent nearly 13 years at Capital One in various leadership roles across the firm’s consumer businesses.

Baer holds an MBA from the University of California at Berkeley Haas School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in Finance from James Madison University.

About AutoFi

AutoFi is the leading commerce platform for digital automotive sales and financing, powering billions of dollars in transactions every year. AutoFi empowers sellers, including the nation’s top dealers and digital retailers, to sell more efficiently and profitably through its innovative platform and expansive network of trusted lenders. Additionally, AutoFi’s Lending as a Service API offers customized solutions that power the financing for the largest branded automotive marketplaces in the industry. For more information, visit www.autofi.com.

