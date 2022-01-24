SML Invests in RIELEC To Enhance Supply Chain Management Offering

Investment into leading RFID systems provider to better serve retail customers and expand their ROI

Dallas, Texas – 9th June 2022: SML RFID, end-to-end RFID specialist, today announces its investment in RIELEC, a technological company with extensive experience in logistics automation that designs, manufactures and implements RFID systems in order to enhance its supply chain offerings for its retail customers.

The retail sector finds itself in the perfect position to implement RFID solutions across the supply chain following the disruption of the last two years. Where current customers are moving up the supply chain to further leverage their item-level RFID value, SML has deepened this partnership to better serve its retail and brand customers and expand return on investment.

Headquartered in Spain, RIELEC exercises a global presence with experience in installations all over the world. With a focus on credibility, the company deploys projects for top-level customers, in different industries including clothing, sports goods, eyewear, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, RIELEC offers systems with the highest accuracy, reliability and speed within the market of mass reading and encoding of RFID tags and turnkey solutions for warehouse automation.

Luis Rius, Principal CEO at RIELEC commented: “We are thrilled to partner with SML and view this investment as a further commitment to help us both better serve our retail customers. SML strength and global footprint will push forward RIELEC’s RFID Clustag solutions worldwide. I have no doubt that our RFID solutions for supply chain will strengthen the leading RFID software platform in the market, SML’s Clarity®, creating a strong, efficient and reliable global solution within the wider global retail market.”

Dean Frew, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of RFID Solutions at SML Group said: “RIELEC has demonstrated the expertise and complimentary RFID enabled material handling systems that we have deemed best in class in the RFID industry. We believe a tighter collaboration between our companies will help us better serve the complete needs of retailers and brands that are going through the Item-Level RFID transformation.”

Frew continues: “We have had the opportunity to work with Luis and his team on numerous retailer and brand owner projects and are very excited about the joint innovation that this partnership will bring to the market.”

Simultaneous with this announcement, SML announces that RIELEC will co-locate its North America office with SML RFID in Plano, Texas.

About SML RFID

With a presence in over 34 countries, SML Group is the global end-to-end RFID and brand identification solutions provider, delivering proven results and rapid ROIs to brands in the new era of retailing. We offer innovative Inspire™ and EcoInspire™ labeling and packaging products, high-performance RFID tags and encoding services across industries. Our proprietary software Clarity® is the only item-level RFID solution that is engineered and deployment-proven for vertical retailers and brand owners with stores. As an invaluable partner of brands, SML is committed to developing tech-driven solutions that power brand transformation and prosperity. For details, please visit www.sml-rfid.com.

About RIELEC

With RFID systems implemented in more than 32 distribution centers of different customers, nowadays, RIELEC adds significant experience in industrial automation and robotics, as well as in the development of intelligent solutions in specific intralogistics and RFID systems for the logistics sector, conveyor systems and custom software to help optimize all the processes in which its solutions are integrated. For details, please visit www.rielec.com.

Source: RealWire