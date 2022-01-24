CWCS Acquires Stripe 21 to add Telecoms Service to its Managed Hosting Portfolio

Acquisition demonstrates CWCS’s ambition and expanded market standing

Nottingham, 9th June, 2022: Supreme Bay Holdings Ltd, the parent Company of CWCS Managed Hosting, has acquired Stripe 21 Group Ltd, one of the UK’s leading telecoms specialists.

The acquisition means that CWCS (www.cwcs.co.uk) will be able to add the integrated, future-proof, cloud communications technologies offered by Stripe 21 (www.stripe21.com) to its portfolio of managed hosting services. CWCS’s customers will now be able to grow their business with seamless internet connectivity, cloud VoIP and colocation, as well as hassle free managed hosting.

“CWCS and Stripe 21 have both always been dedicated to providing excellent levels of support to our customers, which is why we will make such a good fit,” said Steve North, founder of Stripe 21 Group Ltd. “We want to thank all of our customers for their business and continued trust in us and we will now have access to more resources and even more ways to help them.”

“This acquisition was a natural progression for us as a business that is looking to expand and offer more and better services to our customers,” said Karl Mendez, Founder and CEO of Supreme Bay Holdings Ltd and CWCS Managed Hosting. “We are confident that Stripe 21’s customers will see the investment and development that we will bring. While for CWCS customers it will mean we can now offer new services. We will now deliver outstanding communications services, to match our outstanding managed hosting services.”

The acquisition was completed at the beginning of June and both brands will continue to operate independently, while now offering their customers more services.

Whether business customers are looking for easily customisable and scalable cloud hosting that offers excellent performance and reliability; connectivity; or a cloud telephony platform that can support physical desk phones, pure soft-phones or a hybrid combination of both; they can now purchase them all together.

About CWCS

CWCS Managed Hosting’s mission is to provide fantastic customer experience, along with technically excellent hosting.

CWCS Managed Hosting offers VPS hosting, cloud hosting, dedicated servers and colocation hosting. For clients not ready for managed hosting, CWCS’s shared hosting services are highly cost-effective and straightforward.

Our clients are able to focus on what they do best, while CWCS’s managed hosting lets them rest easy.

About Stripe 21

Stripe 21 is a Business Communications Specialist. As a RIPE NCC Registered Internet Service Provider and Sangoma VoIP Silver Partner, we can offer a complete business communications portfolio from the cable in the ground, through the desktop PC or Smart device via our integrated cloud internet and telephony platform, to the mobile in the sky.

This approach enables us to provide cloud phone systems, integration of the desktop into voice and video services and internet access through our secure and resilient national network. Stripe 21 is the partner of choice for many household-name enterprise and TV media clients.

