Automattic Inc. and Prime Strategy Co., Ltd. Partner to Offer WPScan as Part of Prime Strategy’s Managed Services

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Strategy Co., Ltd. (CEO: Kengyu Nakamura, Tokyo, Japan) and Automattic Inc. (CA, USA) today announced that they have entered into a partnership to offer WPScan – the enterprise-strength WordPress Security Scanner – on KUSANAGI Cloud – Prime Strategy’s platform for its KUSANAGI managed service.





As modern businesses become more complex, their web strategies require multiple sites. It is paramount to keep them secure, especially for sites running WordPress – the most popular CMS globally with a 64% market share (Source: W3Techs, Market share trends for content management systems). To meet this demand, Prime Strategy has entered into a partnership with Automattic to provide WPScan on KUSANAGI Cloud.

WPScan

WPScan is the longest-running security scanner for WordPress. It offers a database of more than 28,000 vulnerabilities for WordPress Core, plugins, and themes and is maintained by leading WordPress security professionals.

Automattic Inc.

Automattic wants to make the web a better place. We’re the company behind products including WordPress.com, WooCommerce, WordPress VIP, Tumblr, Jetpack, Akismet, and WPScan., and we’re a fully distributed company with nearly 2,000 employees in 94 countries speaking 119 different languages. Our common goal is to democratize publishing so that anyone with a story can tell it, regardless of income, gender, politics, language, or where they live in the world. We believe in Open Source, and the vast majority of our work is available under the GPL. For more information, please go to automattic.com.

WPScan on KUSANAGI Cloud

KUSANAGI Cloud provides security checks before websites enter production. Together with WPScan, KUSANAGI Cloud’s AI check catches potential security risks during the migration phase and ensures complete security.

KUSANAGI Cloud provides security reports of websites in production. Now with WPScan’s WordPress vulnerability database, KUSANAGI Cloud scans for known vulnerabilities of WordPress core, themes, and plugins.

Prime Strategy and Automattic plan to grow their partnership over time by improving the security of an increasing number of WordPress sites and demonstrating what is possible in the open-source ecosystem.

Supporting quote from Automattic

David Schwister, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Sales, Automattic, commented, “we are thrilled to add WPScan to Prime Strategy’s KUSANAGI Cloud. With this partnership, we can ensure a complete WordPress experience, featuring best-in-class performance and security.”

About Prime Strategy

Prime Strategy is a cloud integrator based in Tokyo, New York, and Singapore providing Hyper-Automation in different areas with the technology of KUSANAGI Stack – KUSANAGI products consisting of AI, engines, and OS. Prime Strategy provides services based on KUSANAGI Stack to enterprises in Japan and global enterprises in Asia.



https://www.prime-strategy.co.jp/en/about/

About KUSANAGI managed services

Using KUSANAGI – an ultra-fast, secure open-source virtual machine for running CMS – as a platform, KUSANAGI managed services provide one-stop managed service to the websites from applications (CMS such as WordPress), middleware, and servers.

About KUSANAGI Cloud

KUSANAGI Cloud is a centralized management system for KUSANAGI. Security issues and performance bottlenecks are analyzed by AI and automatically corrected or escalated to engineers in order to run the websites safely and reliably.

All company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Press Contacts

Prime Strategy Co., Ltd.



Chieko Aihara



Ogawa Bldg. 10F, 1-2-2 Uchikanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Japan 101-0047



Phone: 81-3-6551-2995 / Fax: 81-3-6551-2941



Mail : [email protected]