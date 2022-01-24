Cohesity Showcases Security, Cloud, and Next-Gen Data Management Innovations at RSA Conference, Pure Accelerate, Cisco Live, and HPE Discover

Experts to Share Insights at Four Major Industry Events in June on Advancing Cyber Resilience, Accelerating the Move to the Cloud, and Embracing Data Services that Go Well Beyond Backup

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, will be showcasing how customers can strengthen their data security posture, accelerate the move to hybrid and multicloud environments, and do more with data at four key events, all in the month of June: RSA, Pure Accelerate, Cisco Live, and HPE Discover.

Today, CISOs and CIOs are grappling with how to prevent, protect, detect, respond, and, if necessary, recover from increasingly sophisticated ransomware attacks and other cyber threats. Cohesity will highlight and discuss the critical role next-gen data management solutions, including AI / ML capabilities, play in helping customers strengthen their security posture, limit the impact of a ransomware attack, and maintain business continuity.

Cohesity will also highlight how customers can radically simplify data management by bringing together a host of data services that go well beyond backup on one unified data platform, while also making it easy to derive insights from data — on that same platform — that can help drive business outcomes.

Cohesity will participate in the following events (all times shown in Pacific Daylight Time):

About Cohesity

Cohesity radically simplifies data management. We make it easy to protect, manage, and derive value from data — across the data center, edge, and cloud. We offer a full suite of services consolidated on one multicloud data platform: backup and recovery, disaster recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and data compliance, security, and analytics — reducing complexity and eliminating mass data fragmentation. Cohesity can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-Powered partner.

© 2022 Cohesity, Inc. All rights reserved. Cohesity, the Cohesity logo, Helios, and other Cohesity marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cohesity, Inc. in the US and/or internationally. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Contacts

Doug Free

Director of Corporate Communications

[email protected]
650-868-3252

Bospar for Cohesity

[email protected]

