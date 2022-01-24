Cohesity Showcases Security, Cloud, and Next-Gen Data Management Innovations at RSA Conference, Pure Accelerate, Cisco Live, and HPE Discover
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, will be showcasing how customers can strengthen their data security posture, accelerate the move to hybrid and multicloud environments, and do more with data at four key events, all in the month of June: RSA, Pure Accelerate, Cisco Live, and HPE Discover.
Today, CISOs and CIOs are grappling with how to prevent, protect, detect, respond, and, if necessary, recover from increasingly sophisticated ransomware attacks and other cyber threats. Cohesity will highlight and discuss the critical role next-gen data management solutions, including AI / ML capabilities, play in helping customers strengthen their security posture, limit the impact of a ransomware attack, and maintain business continuity.
Cohesity will also highlight how customers can radically simplify data management by bringing together a host of data services that go well beyond backup on one unified data platform, while also making it easy to derive insights from data — on that same platform — that can help drive business outcomes.
Cohesity will participate in the following events (all times shown in Pacific Daylight Time):
- RSA Conference, June 6-9, San Francisco: Cohesity will exhibit in Moscone Center North, booth 4209. The company will showcase its Threat Defense architecture, which is helping leading organizations around the world to thwart ransomware attacks. In addition, Cohesity will demonstrate its latest addition to its Threat Defense architecture, Cohesity FortKnox – a software as a service (SaaS) data isolation and recovery solution, adding to the company’s Data Management as a Service portfolio of offerings.
- Pure//Accelerate® techfest22, June 8-9, Los Angeles: Cohesity will present virtual sessions including “Defend Your Data, Refuse the Ransom” on Wednesday, June 8 at 2:00 p.m.; “FlashRecover Workflow Automation & Integration”, date and time TBD; and “Why FlashRecover is Integral to a Modern Data Strategy,” date and time TBD.
- Cisco Live, June 12-16, Las Vegas: Cohesity will exhibit at booth 2254 and present at three sessions: “Combat Ransomware with Cohesity + Cisco SecureX” on Monday, June 13 at 11:30 a.m.; “Defend Your Data and Refuse the Ransom” on Monday, June 13 at 2:55 p.m.; and “Modernize Your File and Object Services with Cohesity and Cisco” on Tuesday, June 14 at 10:30 a.m.
- HPE Discover 2022, June 28-30, Las Vegas: Cohesity will exhibit at booth 226 and present at six sessions: “Defend Your Data and Refuse the Ransom,” Wednesday, June 29 at 9:00 a.m.; “Level Up Your File and Object Game with Cohesity and HPE,” Wednesday, June 29, at 12:00 p.m.; “Be a Data Management Expert with Cohesity Helios Through HPE GreenLake,” Wednesday, June 29 at 3:00 p.m.; “Cohesity: Next-Gen Data Management for the Hybrid Cloud Era,” Tuesday, June 28, at 4:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 30, 2022 12:00 p.m. at the Pathfinder Theater; and a virtual session, date and time TBD, “Be Disaster-Ready: Have a Recovery Strategy That Goes Beyond Traditional Air Gap.”
About Cohesity
Cohesity radically simplifies data management. We make it easy to protect, manage, and derive value from data — across the data center, edge, and cloud. We offer a full suite of services consolidated on one multicloud data platform: backup and recovery, disaster recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and data compliance, security, and analytics — reducing complexity and eliminating mass data fragmentation. Cohesity can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-Powered partner.
