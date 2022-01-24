Cohesity Showcases Security, Cloud, and Next-Gen Data Management Innovations at RSA Conference, Pure Accelerate, Cisco Live, and HPE Discover

Experts to Share Insights at Four Major Industry Events in June on Advancing Cyber Resilience, Accelerating the Move to the Cloud, and Embracing Data Services that Go Well Beyond Backup

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, will be showcasing how customers can strengthen their data security posture, accelerate the move to hybrid and multicloud environments, and do more with data at four key events, all in the month of June: RSA, Pure Accelerate, Cisco Live, and HPE Discover.

Today, CISOs and CIOs are grappling with how to prevent, protect, detect, respond, and, if necessary, recover from increasingly sophisticated ransomware attacks and other cyber threats. Cohesity will highlight and discuss the critical role next-gen data management solutions, including AI / ML capabilities, play in helping customers strengthen their security posture, limit the impact of a ransomware attack, and maintain business continuity.

Cohesity will also highlight how customers can radically simplify data management by bringing together a host of data services that go well beyond backup on one unified data platform, while also making it easy to derive insights from data — on that same platform — that can help drive business outcomes.

Cohesity will participate in the following events (all times shown in Pacific Daylight Time):

