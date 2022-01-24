Performance Food Group Company Announces Executive Leadership Promotion

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved promotions to Executive Vice President for three senior leaders: Don Bulmer, Chief Information Officer (CIO); Erika Davis, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), and Brent King, General Counsel & Secretary, effective immediately. All three continue to report to George Holm, Chairman and CEO.

“Today’s announcement is well-deserved recognition of the contributions Don, Erika and Brent make to PFG’s success,” said Mr. Holm. “Their strong leadership of PFG’s key support areas positions us to attract and develop the talent PFG’s needs, deliver innovative solutions, and successfully integrate new additions to PFG’s family of companies. These three leaders have each added deep industry experience to the diverse expertise they brought with them to PFG, and I am proud to serve with them on PFG’s senior leadership team.”

Mr. Bulmer became PFG’s Senior Vice President & CIO in March 2019, after serving as Vice President of Corporate Information Technology and a member of Vistar’s senior leadership team since 2013. Before joining Vistar, he held IT leadership roles with ProBuild Holdings and Gates Corporation, both in Denver, and with Nupremis Inc., a start-up based in Boulder, Colo. Mr. Bulmer earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Colorado State University and a master’s degree in Management Information Systems from the University of Colorado-Denver.

Ms. Davis joined PFG as Senior Vice President & CHRO in July 2019, after a 26-year career with Owens & Minor. There, she served in senior leadership roles for nearly 20 years, including as Chief Administrative Officer, Corporate Chief of Staff, Senior Vice President Operations & Administration and Senior Vice President Human Resources – a position she held for 12 years. Ms. Davis earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Richmond and a master’s in Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Mr. King joined PFG as Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary in March 2016. Prior to that he served as Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary for global manufacturer Tredegar Corporation. Mr. King held the role of Vice President & General Counsel for Hilb Rogal and Hobbs Company, a publicly traded insurance and risk management broker, and served as a partner with the law firm of Williams Mullen. Mr. King holds a bachelor’s degree in Foreign Affairs from the University of Virginia and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Richmond School of Law.

About Performance Food Group Company



Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 30,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.

