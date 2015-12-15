Azalea Health Bolsters Board with Addition of Julieann Esper Rainville

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Azalea Health, a leading provider of fully-integrated cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, announced today Julieann Esper Rainville has joined its board of directors.

Rainville is the president of PointClickCare, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights. She was recently ranked number one among The Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software of 2022 by The Healthcare Technology Report, which honors women who have driven meaningful growth at their organizations.

In her position on the Board, Rainville will help advise Azalea Health on both strategic and operational direction, and she will partner with the executive team to deliver on the company’s vision of helping underserved healthcare providers improve patient care.

“We are excited to welcome Julieann to Azalea’s Board of Directors, and I am confident our company will benefit from her tremendous insight and experience,” said Baha Zeidan. Co-founder and CEO, Azalea Health. “Her experience will be invaluable to Azalea as we continue to grow our business and achieve our goal of helping underserved healthcare providers improve patient care and profitability.”

Rainville has more than 25 years of experience spanning business operations, finance, corporate strategy and development, and business leadership. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Smith College and a master’s degree from Harvard Business School.

“It’s an honor to join Azalea’s Board of Directors, and to be part of a values-led company that’s constantly innovating to improve access to healthcare for all,” added Rainville.

About Azalea Health

Azalea Health is changing the way health IT platforms connect community-based healthcare providers and patients across the lifecycle of care. Offering a 100% cloud-based integrated solution, Azalea delivers electronic health records and revenue cycle management designed for rural and community practices and hospitals. Quick to deploy and intuitive to use, Azalea solutions ensure better care coordination and communication – enabling better outcomes and a meaningful competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.AzaleaHealth.com

Contacts

John Walker



Chirp, for Azalea Health



[email protected]