Horizon3.ai Named to First-ever MES Matters – Key Vendors Serving the Midmarket List

Prestigious Award Recognizes a Select Cadre of Security and Tech Companies Whose Solutions Help Mid-Sized Companies Excel and Advance

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Horizon3.ai, a cybersecurity firm focused on autonomous penetration testing, announced today that Midsize Enterprise Services (MES), a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Horizon3.ai on its 2022 MES Matters – Key Vendors Serving the Midmarket list.

Horizon3.ai was awarded the MES Matters – Key Vendors designation for NodeZero, its autonomous penetration testing platform which continuously assesses an organization’s attack surface, identifying ways an attacker could chain together harvested credentials, misconfigurations, dangerous product defaults, and exploitable vulnerabilities to compromise systems and data. It is the first such solution that provides companies with so comprehensive a lens on their vulnerabilities from an attacker’s perspective.

The MES Matters list recognizes vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking technology providers offering solutions that support the growth and innovation of midmarket organizations. MES defines the midmarket as an organization with an annual revenue of $50M-$2B and/or 100-2500 total supported users/seats. Companies were selected due to their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the midmarket, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

“Security teams are overextended and universally share that one of the hardest parts of cybersecurity is deciding what not to fix,” said Snehal Antani, Horizon3.ai Co-Founder and CEO, and the Former CTO of the US Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC). “We specifically developed NodeZero to filter the noise and make it unmistakably apparent which critical impacts must be fixed immediately, so that organizations stop wasting precious time and resources chasing down vulnerabilities that don’t pose a threat to the business. Midmarket companies present exceptionally attractive targets to attackers, and we are grateful for this recognition by The Channel Company of our mission to secure these companies, who are the engines of our economy.”

“The MES Matters list is designed to recognize key vendors that are invested in the growth and development of midmarket organizations which according to Harvard Business Review 3/21, represent only 3% of US businesses but are responsible for 33% of private sector GDP and employment. Technology is often designed and priced for either the consumer in mind, or the extreme opposite for the heavy enterprise in mind. Midmarket organizations are unique in the way they are structured and as a result their technology needs and requirements from features to pricing are very different than other market segments,” said Adam Dennison, VP Midsize Enterprise Services, The Channel Company. “The vendors and executives identified on this first-ever MES Matters list have shown a consistent commitment to help midmarket organizations succeed and thrive, they should be recognized and commended for their dedication to this important market segment.”

NodeZero gives IT administrators and network engineers ‘security superpowers,’ enabling them to operate like ethical hackers with 20 years of experience. Horizon3.ai’s vision is to deliver continuous attack paired with continuous defense, the ultimate purple team, executing an integrated learning loop – find, fix, verify – that gets smarter with every interaction, all delivered as an autonomous security platform.

Horizon3.ai was most recently recognized by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT analysis firm, as one of only ten Security Visionaries included in its Premier Vendor Vision Report.

Horizon3.ai also recently announced it has extended the capabilities of its NodeZero platform to include external penetration testing. With this recent enhancement, Horizon3.ai became the first autonomous penetration testing platform to offer organizations both internal and external penetration testing in one self-service platform – an important distinction given that threat actors continue to evolve their tools and techniques to evade detection within an organization’s network. Experts agree that only way to stay ahead of attackers is to continuously attempt to exploit every attack path both inside and outside of an environment, in order to discover and address the vulnerabilities that attackers aggressively seek to exploit.

The MES Matters list is featured online at https://www.crn.com/rankings-and-lists/mes2022.htm

About Horizon3.ai

The mission of Horizon3.ai is to help organizations find and fix attack vectors before attackers can exploit them. NodeZero, an autonomous penetration testing solution, is a true self-service SaaS offering that is safe to run in production and requires no persistent or credentialed agents. NodeZero can help organizations identify ineffective security controls, and ensure limited resources are spent fixing problems that can actually be exploited. Founded in 2019 by industry, US Special Operations, and US National Security Veterans, Horizon3.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and made in the USA.

