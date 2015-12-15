Helbiz Expands its Micro-mobility Operations Across U.S. Markets

The company is permitted to launch nearly 2,000 electric vehicles in Florida and Michigan in Q3

After a competitive process, Helbiz was selected as a new vendor for Tampa’s micro-mobility program, replacing existing operators. Initially, Helbiz will be permitted to launch 1,500 e-scooters, equipped with sidewalk detection that uses onboard computer vision and AI to make shared scooter rides safer. In addition to standing e-scooters, Helbiz will also offer two different adaptive vehicles: a three-wheeled sit-down scooter and a wheelchair attachment, providing riders with a wider range of safe, accommodating, and reliable modes of transportation.

In Miami Lakes, an area that Helbiz has been operating in since 2021, the company will be doubling and upgrading its fleet to include the newest version of their e-bike, which features the latest GPS technology that can identify no-ride zones and slow riders down in designated areas. Each e-bike is equipped with a Shimano 3-speed hub for better energy efficiency and a front basket with a phone holder to protect small items while riding. Helbiz will continue operating the existing e-scooter fleet there, too.

In Flint, Helbiz will re-launch and expand its e-scooter and e-bike fleet, partnering with Kuhmute, a multi-modal charging network for micro-mobility. Additionally, Helbiz’s vehicles will also be available at the University of Michigan-Flint campus offering students and faculty safe, sustainable transportation options.

“We’re thrilled to launch our newest electric vehicles and continue expanding our presence across the U.S.,” said Salvatore Palella, Helbiz CEO. “At Helbiz, we pride ourselves on being the best partners to local governments, which means meeting each city’s needs while prioritizing safety and accessibility. With each new market, we build on our goal of changing how the world moves by getting people out of their cars and onto electric micro-mobility vehicles.”

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 50 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

