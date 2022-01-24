Backblaze Launches Automatic Data Replication to Double Business Data Resilience

New Cloud Replication service supports enterprises’ expanding needs for risk management compliance, data residency and redundancy, and more

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the leading independent storage cloud platform, today announced general availability of Cloud Replication—a new service that automatically stores data to different cloud locations. Customers want to replicate data to support evolving compliance needs, bring data closer to their customers and staff, or to enhance data durability. Backblaze makes all of this easy with Cloud Replication. New and existing customers can use it immediately by clicking on Cloud Replication within their Backblaze accounts.

Previously, this service was only available in expensive, complicated offerings from traditional cloud vendors. Backblaze is democratizing replication by providing the same tools and performance in a manner that won’t burden IT teams or break budgets.

“Storing copies of data to multiple cloud locations will be the ‘new normal’—we’re already seeing leading-edge companies doing it,” said Gleb Budman, Co-founder and CEO of Backblaze. “We’re excited to serve this emerging need among businesses of all sizes as the first independent cloud provider to launch Cloud Replication outside the walled gardens of legacy, monolithic providers.”

An Emerging Need

As businesses evolve beyond storing data on-premises, traditional 3-2-1 data protection strategies (three copies of data, on two types of storage media, with one copy off-site) need to evolve with them. Backblaze’s Cloud Replication helps businesses apply the principles of 3-2-1 within a cloud-first or cloud-dominant infrastructure. By storing to multiple regions and/or multiple buckets in the same region, businesses virtually achieve an “off-site” backup—easily and automatically protecting data from natural disaster, political instability, or even run-of-the-mill compliance headaches.

State and local governments, educational institutions, and industries including finance and media increasingly see data redundancy in the cloud as a must-have for their backup and recovery plans. Cloud Replication was developed to meet that growing demand. It also supports use cases including faster access for globally-dispersed teams, and easier data management for developers or TechOps staff engaging in testing, deployment, or version control.

Available Today

As of 10 a.m. PST, June 7th, Cloud Replication will be generally available and extremely easy to use—customers can get started in three steps in the Backblaze web portal or using the Backblaze B2 Native API. The company shared in-depth feature descriptions and links to documentation and quickstarts on their blog .

