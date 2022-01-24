Trust Stamp’s MetaPresence™ Vault is coming soon: join the waitlist

Now accepting sign-ups for the secure account credential and cryptographic key storage solution

Atlanta, GA, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), an AI-powered trust and identity services company used globally across multiple sectors, announces that it is accepting sign-ups for the MetaPresence™ Vault waitlist . The innovative solution provides secure account credential and private key storage, ensuring personal wallets and digital asset keys are protected and accessible only to the user via their MetaSafe account, independent of platforms and service providers. Individuals can transact more freely across the metaverse with the enhanced utility of protected, interoperable access to their digital assets.

Trust Stamp’s secured biometric authentication technology leverages irreversible data tokenization to protect personal information, keys, and credentials from unauthorized access. Biometric and other data is converted into Trust Stamp’s proprietary Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token (IT2TM) and immediately discarded, powering enhanced assurance without the need to store or share sensitive personal information. The MetaPresence™ Vault provides an immutable, cryptographically verified history to assure long-term data protection and availability through its infrastructure on an Amazon Quantum Ledger Database.

Trust Stamp CEO Gareth Genner comments, “With over $3.2 billion in crypto stolen in 2021, and an estimated 20% of all Bitcoin permanently inaccessible due to lost credentials, protecting private keys is essential in the digital world. The MetaPresence™ Vault takes digital asset protection and management to the next level with interoperable utility within a larger cross-platform ecosystem to power a more unified decentralized landscape. We believe this technology addresses a significant unmet need in the financial sector as well as the growing consumer metaverse markets. As a result, we are excited to take this important step towards a broader commercial rollout.”

In parallel to the direct-to-consumer model, Trust Stamp plans to deliver the secure vault service through financial institutions, including US-based and international banks, in response to growth in the adoption of decentralized financial services. In the increasingly digitized global economy, banks can demonstrate a user-centric commitment to meeting the financial service needs of customers today with a solution that protects the security and longevity of access credentials and encryption keys, even in the absence of cryptocurrency exchange and/or custody services.

Genner is speaking on challenges and opportunities in building the economy of the Metaverse at this year’s Money20/20 Europe . The panel session takes place at 10:00 am CEST on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, and the Company is exhibiting in the State of Georgia Pavilion from June 7 – June 9.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp , is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ) and Euronext Growth in Dublin ( Euronext Growth: AIID ID ). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 100 people.

