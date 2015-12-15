Barnes & Noble Education and Elizabeth City State University to Launch BNC First Day® Complete Program to Enhance Student Success

BNC to Manage all Course Materials, Retail Merchandise and Online Bookstore Services at Elizabeth City State University

More than 2,000 Students Will Have Access to All Required Textbooks, Lab Manuals, Access Codes and Electronic Book Versions Before the First Day of Class

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced the upcoming launch of First Day® Complete at Elizabeth City State University (ECSU). Beginning June 22, 2022, Barnes & Noble College (BNC), which operates BNED’s campus bookstores and associated school branded e-commerce sites, will manage all course materials, retail merchandise, and online bookstore services for ECSU and will be implementing First Day Complete for more than 2,000 ECSU students for the Fall Term.

With BNC as its new bookstore operator, ECSU will offer an expanded assortment of Viking-branded apparel, gifts, school supplies and more. Through its strategic alliance with Fanatics and Lids, BNC will deliver an unparalleled best-in-class assortment of apparel and an exceptional retail experience to the ECSU community. Merchandise will be available in store, online through the website, or using the mobile app, delivered with a dynamic and personalized experience for students, alumni and fans.

With the launch of First Day Complete, ECSU students will now have access to all required textbooks, lab manuals, access codes, digital materials and electronic books in a convenient bundle before the first day of class at average student savings of between 35-50%.

By delivering all course materials via one highly convenient concierge service, First Day Complete ensures students have access to all their required course materials on or before the first day of class, allowing them to engage with course content from day one, making them better prepared and facilitating their academic success. The program offers academic freedom for faculty by allowing them to select the best course materials for their curriculum and leverage BNC’s deep relationships with more than 6,000 publishers, creating a one-stop, simplified experience.

“We are excited about our partnership with ECSU as we implement First Day Complete to enhance student outcomes,” said Jonathan Shar, President, Barnes & Noble College. “First Day Complete ensures students are prepared to begin learning on day one, driving greater student success while also offering a more affordable and convenient way for students to obtain their course materials. We support ECSU’s mission of providing the highest quality education, and through this partnership, we will provide a wide range of academic solutions and a seamless retail experience to help to drive success for ECSU’s students in the classroom and beyond. We look forward to working with ECSU and our other partner schools to continue delivering solutions that empower academic success for all students.”

“We are pleased to join forces with Barnes & Noble College to further enhance the teaching and learning journey for both our students and faculty,” said Lisa McClinton, ECSU Vice Chancellor for Business and Finance. “This partnership will deliver the industry’s largest inventory of affordable course materials in both physical and digital formats to our students and faculty, as well as on-campus convenience. With First Day Complete, faculty will have a broad range of tools to easily research course material, and students will be positioned for success.”

With First Day Complete, instead of purchasing course materials a la carte, the cost is included in each student’s account when tuition is charged. In June 2022, students will receive an email from the ECSU bookstore prompting them to select their preferred delivery method for their fall semester materials. The bookstore will prepare materials for each student and notify them when materials are available for in-store pickup or have shipped. Digital materials will be automatically delivered to students.

Hear what students, faculty and administrators had to say about their experiences using First Day Complete and how it has made a positive impact at their institutions. Watch the video, here.

For more information about BNC’s First Day Complete, visit, www.bncollege.com/academic-solutions/first-day-complete/.

Barnes & Noble College, a Barnes & Noble Education company, currently operates more than 770 campus stores nationwide. For more information about Barnes & Noble College’s services and locations, visit http://www.bncollege.com.

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

