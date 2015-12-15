Intradiem Expands Integrations Library to Include Cloud, Chat, and CCaaS Capabilities

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intradiem, the leading provider of Intelligent Automation solutions for contact center and back-office teams, announces the release of new integrations for Genesys Cloud CX and LivePerson Messaging.

In the wake of the pandemic, customer service organizations are shifting their contact center technology stacks to more flexible, cloud-based systems. In response, Intradiem is expanding its library of provider integrations, which enables more contact centers to leverage Intelligent Automation to improve center efficiency, agent engagement, and end-customer experiences.

“The availability of cloud-based systems helped countless organizations maintain remote customer service operations during the pandemic,” said Jennifer Lee, Chief Operations Officer at Intradiem. “As a cloud-native software provider, Intradiem is uniquely positioned to help them achieve long-term success in the cloud.”

In addition to GenesysCloud CX and LivePerson Messaging, the company released integrations to Alvaria workforce management (WFM) and plans to release several more in 2022 including Five9 Automatic Call Distributor (ACD), Calabrio WFM, Twilio ACD, and Alvaria Via ACD.

“Our customers are moving to the Cloud, and we will be there to help them succeed,” said Chris Busbee, Intradiem’s Vice President of Product Management. “Our expanding library of Cloud, Chat, and CCaaS-compatible integrations will streamline their transition to more efficient and more productive customer service operations.”

Intradiem provides Intelligent Automation solutions that help customer service teams boost productivity, enhance employee engagement, and improve the end-customer experience. Our patented AI-powered technology processes the massive quantity of data generated by contact centers and back offices and takes immediate action to support both in-center and remote teams. Customers can count on an investment return of at least 2X in the first year and a 3-5X payback in subsequent years. This year, Intradiem’s customers will save more than $150 million.

