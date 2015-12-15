Corvus Insurance Appoints Paul Gaspar as New Chief Data Officer

Former Wells Fargo SVP will build on the company’s deep roots in data and technology

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corvus Insurance, the market-leading specialty insurance MGA offering Smart Commercial Insurance® products powered by AI-driven risk data, today announced the appointment of Paul Gaspar as Chief Data Officer, effective immediately.

In this role, Gaspar will lead Corvus’s data infrastructure evolution and innovation. He is charged with scaling Corvus’s core data streams and identifying new sources of information to build upon the company’s core value to brokers, policyholders, and risk capital partners. The addition of a Chief Data Officer to Corvus’s executive team comes as the company continues to invest in its market-leading approach to leverage data in underwriting and risk management.

“From its inception, Corvus has used data and technology as a key differentiator in the insurance industry,” said Gaspar. “I’ve seen data go underutilized — even in the technology industry — and I’m excited to join a team where we can expand the horizons for data sources and continue to innovate to create even greater value for our brokers, policyholders, and risk capital partners.”

Gaspar brings over 25 years of advanced analytics experience to Corvus, having managed data science and analytics teams across industries. He previously served as Senior Vice President of Analytics, Insights, and Planning at Wells Fargo where he led the function for the bank’s Consumer and Small Business Banking Operations group. Prior to his position at Wells Fargo, Gaspar founded and ran the Data Science practice of AIG in Asia.

In these prior roles, Gaspar successfully led teams of technologists, analysts, and data scientists to use data solutions to drive efficiency while enhancing customer experience. He leveraged new technologies, implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI), open-source software, and cloud-based infrastructure, to support both business and customer needs.

“As Corvus focuses on building the most robust data- and technology-based InsurTech offerings, Paul is a welcome addition to our growing team,” said Phil Edmunson, Founder and CEO of Corvus Insurance. “Paul’s advanced analytics experience will be crucial as Corvus continues to lead with data — using novel insights to help curb systemic risk — and further our mission to make the world a safer place.”

To learn more about Corvus, please visit https://www.corvusinsurance.com.

About Corvus Insurance



Corvus Insurance is building a safer world through insurance products and digital tools that reduce risk, increase transparency, and improve resilience for policyholders and program partners. Our market-leading specialty insurance products are enabled by advanced data science and include Smart Cyber Insurance®, Smart Tech E+O™, and Smart Cargo®. Our digital platforms and tools enable efficient quoting and binding and proactive risk mitigation. Corvus Insurance offers insurance products in the US, Middle East, Europe, Canada, and Australia. Current insurance program partners include AXIS Capital, Crum & Forster, Hudson Insurance Group, certain underwriters at Lloyd’s of London, R&Q’s Accredited, SiriusPoint, and Skyward Specialty Insurance. Corvus Insurance and Corvus London Markets are the marketing names used to refer to Corvus Insurance Agency, LLC and Corvus Agency Limited. Both entities are subsidiaries of Corvus Insurance Holdings, Inc. Corvus Insurance was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with offices across the US and in London, UK. For more information, visit corvusinsurance.com.

Contacts

Media:

Gretchen Schmitt



[email protected]