InMoment Acquires Leading Customer Review Management Company ReviewTrackers to Bolster its Market-Leading XI Platform and Accelerate the Pursuit of Experience Improvement

– Acquisition strengthens InMoment’s ability to offer an unparalleled and seamless platform for both solicited and unsolicited feedback to provide deeper customer insights, analytics, and action

– Customers will now have the ability to leverage direct surveys, digital feedback, online ratings and reviews, and social data all natively within one platform and find clear understanding from industry-leading structured and unstructured analytics to improve decision-making and find stronger competitive advantage

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI)™ solutions, announced today it has completed the acquisition of ReviewTrackers, an award-winning customer review management software company. ReviewTrackers empowers over 175,000+ business locations to better understand and manage their customer reviews across 100+ sites with their review management technology. The companies will join forces to accelerate the delivery of an integrated solution focused on analyzing, amplifying, and maximizing customer feedback insight and action to accelerate acquisition and improve customer retention while driving more authentic connections with customers.

As businesses compete for new customers, strive to retain and grow relationships with existing customers and differentiate against competition, the ability to manage and improve the customer relationship from the very beginning stages is more important than ever. Customer expectations are often established during research conducted online. A key component utilized by consumers across industries is online reviews and listings. Best practices for customer experience includes monitoring, managing, and responding to online reviews from customers.

“The acquisition of ReviewTrackers makes InMoment the first experience company to extend customer insights, analytics and action across the full customer lifecycle–acknowledging that customer reviews often set the stage for customer experience. Combining ReviewTrackers award-winning customer review management with our award-winning XI Platform will give companies the unique ability to expand beyond surveys to include social ratings and reviews, access a larger share of customer voice, manage online reputation, and improve experiences at an unparalleled scale. We are pleased to have Chris Campbell and the ReviewTrackers team join InMoment,” said Andrew Joiner, CEO at InMoment.

“Review and reputation management are central components of a broader customer experience ecosystem. At ReviewTrackers, we fundamentally believe that the success of your brand depends on the voice of your customer,” said Chris Campbell, CEO ReviewTrackers. “By joining InMoment, we have a remarkable opportunity to broaden the scope of our individual solutions and strengths to provide an integrated system that will help our clients better acquire and retain their customers.”

Online reviews are a great source of unsolicited customer feedback, and often offer perspective from a different segment of the customer base than surveys or other feedback channels. The combination of different sources for voice-of-customer provides a more holistic, integrated view of the customer experience, and therefore a more accurate representation of the broader customer experience. Leveraging InMoment AI, an intelligence layer of the XI platform that utilizes natural language processing (NLP), natural language understanding (NLU) and machine learning (ML) to facilitate and automate action, this unstructured data is brought to life.

ReviewTrackers employees, including its founder and CEO Chris Campbell, will continue in their roles and will be key to accelerating InMoment’s pursuit of experience improvement.

About InMoment

​​Improving experiences is why InMoment exists. Our mission is to help our clients improve experiences at the intersection of value—where customer, employee, and business needs come together. The heart of what we do is connect our clients with what matters most through a unique combination of data, technology, and human expertise. With our hyper-modern technology platform, decades of domain authority, and global teams of experts, we uniquely deliver a focus on Experience Improvement (XI) to help our clients own the moments that matter. Take a moment and learn more at inmoment.com

About ReviewTrackers

ReviewTrackers empowers over 175,000+ business locations to understand their customers better through advanced review and customer feedback technology. ReviewTrackers solutions allow for analyzing, amplifying, and maximizing customer feedback to accelerate customer acquisition and improve customer retention while driving more authentic connections with customers. Follow ReviewTrackers on LinkedIn or Twitter to get updates on their product and company.

