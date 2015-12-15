BBH Capital Partners Invests in Quest Technology Management

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BBH Capital Partners (BBHCP), the private equity arm of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (BBH), today announced that it has completed an investment in Quest Technology Management (Quest or the Company) in partnership with management and existing shareholders. Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Sacramento, CA, Quest is one of the largest founder-owned outsourced IT service providers in the U.S. and focuses on cybersecurity, disaster recovery, cloud infrastructure, and unified communications. Quest serves thousands of middle-market customers across a range of end markets, including Healthcare, Education, Aerospace & Defense, Finance, and Telecommunications.

Regarding the newly formed partnership, Quest’s Founder and CEO, Tim Burke, commented, “I am excited to partner with the BBHCP team as we continue to grow Quest. BBHCP’s reputation and experience working with founders and family-owned businesses was exactly what I was looking for when I began thinking about bringing on a partner. I am confident this relationship will help Quest further support and grow with our customers while also creating opportunities for our team.”

Brad Langer, Managing Director of BBH and Co-Manager of BBHCP added, “The investment in Quest is an attractive opportunity for BBHCP to partner with a well-managed owner-operated business looking to pursue several exciting growth opportunities. Tim and his management team have an incredible track record and we are thrilled they have chosen BBHCP as their partner.”

“The increase in cyber security threats, the expanded complexity of IT ecosystems, and the challenges hiring and retaining IT talent create long term tailwinds for high quality outsourced IT services providers like Quest. We look forward to working closely with Tim and Quest’s management team on their next chapter,” added Matthew Salsbury, Principal of BBHCP.

About Quest

Quest® is a worldwide leader in technology management. For over 30 years, we have worked seamlessly with our clients to achieve their technology and business goals. Quest delivers IT managed, cloud, consulting, staffing, and support services for cybersecurity, disaster recovery, incident response, unified communications and carrier solutions, virtualization, networking, application development, data center, and physical infrastructure including access control, wireless design, video conferencing, and cabling/fiber optic. Our unique and flexible service level agreement allows companies to customize managed technologies either on-site or from one of our secure global Service Delivery Centers. Quest is listed on the most current Solution Provider 500 list and Elite 150.

About BBH Capital Partners

BBH Capital Partners (BBHCP), a private equity strategy of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., provides friendly capital solutions to growth-oriented middle-market companies. Our flexible investment mandate gives us the ability to act as a control or non-control investor and to structure our investments as a combination of equity and subordinated debt securities as needed. BBHCP is currently investing through two funds, BBH Capital Partners VI, L.P. (CP VI) and CP Opportunities Fund, L.P. (CP Opportunities). CP VI, a $1.215 billion fund, targets platform investments between $40 million and $150 million and CP Opportunities, a $250 million fund, targets platform investments up to $30 million. Our capital is used to support a variety of transactions, including management or leveraged buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations, buy-and-build strategies, and acquisitions.

